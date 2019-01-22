Day At The Track

Gran Premio Mario Locatelli at Milan

09:00 AM 22 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trendy OK and connections
Trendy OK and connections
Le Trot Photo

January 20, 2019 - The veteran harness racing mare Trendy OK (7f Varenne-Annette Hanover-Sierra Kosmos) took Sunday’s Gran Premio Mario Locatelli (purse 40,040€, 1650 meters autostart) for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro clocked in 1.11.9kr.

She raced on the outer throughout with no cover until surging past the pacesetter Panteira del Pino to gain the lead.

Trendy Ok, now with earnings of 383,939€, then held off Tina Turner (7f Daguet Rapide-Gloria Gainor-Cezio Josselyn) and reinsman Andrea Guzzinati for the triumph.

Third went to Testimonial OK (7m Varenne-Miss Possessed-Self Possessed-Ms Vic) handled by Fed. Esposito.

Trendy OK is entered right back on Saturday at Paris-Vincennes in that day’s featured Prix de Luxembourg, a Gr. III event that is always a great race with starters (44 entered) that are among the best European trotteurs, perhaps a notch below the Amerique field.

C4 - PRIX DU LUXEMBOURG 100 000€

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

2019 January Select Mixed Sale – Results
22-Jan-2019 13:01 PM NZDT
Horses to ship unless help is offered
22-Jan-2019 10:01 AM NZDT
Pompano Increases Nightly Pick 4 Guarantees
22-Jan-2019 10:01 AM NZDT
Yonkers cancels Monday
22-Jan-2019 09:01 AM NZDT
Ohio horsemen approve donation
22-Jan-2019 02:01 AM NZDT
Geez Joe noses K Ryan Bluechip in feature
20-Jan-2019 17:01 PM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Banquet honors stars
20-Jan-2019 16:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News