Gran Premio Mario Locatelli at Milan

January 20, 2019 - The veteran harness racing mare Trendy OK (7f Varenne -Annette Hanover- Sierra Kosmos ) took Sunday’s Gran Premio Mario Locatelli (purse 40,040€, 1650 meters autostart) for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro clocked in 1.11.9kr.

She raced on the outer throughout with no cover until surging past the pacesetter Panteira del Pino to gain the lead.

Trendy Ok, now with earnings of 383,939€, then held off Tina Turner (7f Daguet Rapide -Gloria Gainor- Cezio Josselyn ) and reinsman Andrea Guzzinati for the triumph.

Third went to Testimonial OK (7m Varenne -Miss Possessed- Self Possessed -Ms Vic) handled by Fed. Esposito.

Trendy OK is entered right back on Saturday at Paris-Vincennes in that day’s featured Prix de Luxembourg, a Gr. III event that is always a great race with starters (44 entered) that are among the best European trotteurs, perhaps a notch below the Amerique field.

C4 - PRIX DU LUXEMBOURG 100 000€

Thomas H. Hicks