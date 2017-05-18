Tricky Styx survives nasty accident

"I thought she'd been hit by a train - she had a gash over her eye, her knees were skinned, her ribs were cut and so was her elbow. She was a mess." This was harness racing trainer Jesse Moore's reaction when he saw his glamour mare Tricky Styx after she'd fallen over on a jogger at NSW trainer John McCarthy's stables.

The $373,000 earner, bought by Moore and his wife Maree on a whim at a New Zealand yearling sale for $5000, was in Sydney competing against Australia's best mares in the Ladyship Mile series. "Tricky was so badly injured that we decided to let her recuperate in NSW before we brought her home. It's taken a long time to get her back to good health but shes fully recovered now and we're looking forward to seeing her race again." Moore said.

Tricky Styx makes her return to the track in Friday night's $40,000 Group 3 WASBA Breeders Stakes (2130m) at Gloucester Park and the Moore's are happy to see "their girl" back racing - and delighted that she's finally drawn a gate. The all-the-way 2016 Pinjarra Cup winner comes out of gate two and has the slow beginner Forever Remembered draw inside of her. "We're very happy with her, I've only been able to give her the one trial." Moore said "That was at Byford and we went well and won in a quick time. We'll lead at all costs on Friday night. Each time she's led she's won."

Tricky Styx will have to chase victory with a new reinsman with regular drive Aiden De Campo in New Zealand for good mate Matthew White's wedding. Up and coming young driver Dylan Egerton-Green well be taking the reins. "Aiden told me three weeks ago that he had to go to New Zealand.” Moore said. "He didn’t want to miss the drive on Tricky but he committed to going to Matt's wedding. It's unfortunate but I'm confident Dylan will do a good job for us."

Moore said with Tricky Styx's M7 rating he would have to be selective in setting her for particular races. "We're fortunate we've found a suitable race for her at her return to the track and she's finally drawn a barrier." he said "But we'll set a program for her that won’t be too taxing; after all she's a rising six-year-old now. She's been good to me and Maree and we want to look after that."

Tricky Styx faces some race-fit rivals on Friday night with the brilliant Sheer Rocknroll (Gate 10), the consistent Foxy Dame (3) and the dogged Dodolicious (9), the highest stakes earner in the race with than $444,000 in the bank.

Wayne Currall