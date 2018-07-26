Trio aims for memorable Adios

Dorsoduro Hanover is looking for his first open harness racing stakes win. Ron Burke and Matt Kakaley are looking for their first Adios win. Together they can achieve those accomplishments Saturday.

After finishing second by a nose to Hitman Hill in his elimination, Dorsoduro Hanover will start from post No. 5 in Saturday's $400,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids for 3-year-olds at The Meadows. Kakaley will drive the pacer for trainer/co-owner Burke, who lives a short distance from the western Pennsylvania oval.

Dorsoduro Hanover is the 3-1 second choice on the morning line. American History, the other elimination winner, is the 5-2 favorite while Hitman Hill is 7-2.

"We've got to get Ronnie one; that's his home track," Kakaley said about a win in the Adios. "Hopefully we both can get our first one Saturday. That would be nice. I know it's a race that Ronnie wants to win for sure. Any time I can win a race like that it's special. It would mean a lot. I'm just excited to have an opportunity with a good colt."

First post Saturday is noon, with the Adios going as race 11 at approximately 4 p.m. (EDT). The card includes five Grand Circuit stakes in addition to the Adios.

Dorsoduro Hanover has won four of nine races this year and earned $300,359. In his previous stakes final, the Meadowlands Pace on July 14, he nearly overcame post 10 at 57-1 odds, getting the lead in the stretch before finishing second to favorite Courtly Choice. In the Max C. Hempt Memorial final on June 30, Dorsoduro Hanover was a parked-out second in a :26 opening quarter-mile before leading to the half in :53.1 and three-quarters in 1:20.2. He finished fifth, beaten a length.

"He was pretty close two weekends ago," Kakaley said about winning a stakes final. "He gave a huge effort, that's for sure. You couldn't ask him to race any better; the 10-hole got us.

"He's a good colt. I don't have any doubt he won't get a couple of them. He's really only gone one race this year that he wasn't good, and that was the North America Cup elim. I've thought he's been very, very good every other start this year."

Dorsoduro Hanover, a son of Somebeachsomewhere out of Deer Valley Miss, is a half-brother to stakes-winners Doo Wop Hanover and Knock Three Times. He was purchased for $100,000 at the 2016 Standardbred Horse Sale and is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Silva Purnel & Libby, the Weaver Bruscemi partnership, and Wingfield Five.

For his career, Dorsoduro Hanover has won six of 23 races and earned $375,603. Kakaley has driven the horse in 20 of his 23 lifetime starts.

"He was a big colt last year and I think he had to grow into himself a little bit," Kakaley said. "This year his gait has been super and he's filled out. I liked him all along and he's turned into the horse I thought he was. He's been racing better each time, too. He's versatile and can get himself in a pretty decent spot."

Dorsoduro Hanover will start the Adios from the most favorable post at The Meadows, with a nearly 20-percent win rate. Hitman Hill will start from post three and American History from post four. The connections of the elimination winners selected their starting spots.

"There are a couple good colts inside of me," Kakaley said. "They were both really good last week. (Thinkbig Dreambig) was really good too. He's kind of snuck under the radar. He drew a terrible spot (post eight) but he was pacing hard on the end of it last week. It's a good field of colts. I'm happy with the spot I'm in."

This year's Adios includes three trainers with previous wins in the event: Brian Brown in 2017 with Fear The Dragon, Tony Alagna with Racing Hill in 2016, and Jimmy Takter with Sunfire Blue Chip in 2013. While Burke is looking for his first win, his father Mickey won the event with May June Character in 2007. In addition to Dorsoduro Hanover, Burke sends out Gd Western Joe in Saturday's final.

David Miller leads all drivers in the race with three previous wins in the Adios. Other prior winners are Corey Callahan, Yannick Gingras, Brett Miller, and Dave Palone.

Following is the field for the Adios. For the day's complete entries, click here.

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer-Morning Line

1-Summer Travel - Western Ideal - David Miller -Andrew Harris - 20/1

2-Gd Western Joe - Real Desire - Dave Palone - Ron Burke - 20/1

3-Hitman Hill - American Ideal - Brett Miller - Chris Oakes - 7/2

4-American History American Ideal - Yannick Gingras - Tony Alagna - 5/2

5-Dorsoduro Hanover - Somebeachsomewhere - Matt Kakaley - Ron Burke - 3/1

6-Done Well - Well Said - Tim Tetrick - Brian Brown - 9/2

7-Wes Delight - Bettor's Delight - Corey Callahan - Mark Harder - 15/1

8-Thinkbig Dreambig - Bettor's Delight - Jordan Stratton - Jimmy Takter - 9/2

9-Babes Dig Me - Somebeachsomewhere - Jim Pantaleano - Tony Alagna - 20/1

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager