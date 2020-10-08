Three $200,000 yearlings sold at Lexington

Filly pacer Style For A Mile topped Tuesday’s (Oct. 6) second session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale, selling for $225,000 to Dana Parham at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion. She was one of three horses to sell for at least $200,000 and one of 31

Lexington, KY — Filly pacer Style For A Mile topped Tuesday’s (Oct. 6) second session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale, selling for $225,000 to Dana Parham at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion. She was one of three harness racing yearlings to sell for at least $200,000 and one of 31 to reach six figures.

Style For A Mile, by Captaintreacherous out of Injeanous Style, is from the family of Grand Circuit stakes winners Bigtown Hero and That’s The Ticket and her third dam is Dan Patch Award winner Delinquent Account. She was bred by All Four Won and consigned by Kentuckiana Farms.

Two yearlings sold for $200,000, filly pacer Max Contract and colt trotter Zappa.

Max Contract, by Huntsville out of multiple stakes winner Big Mcdeal, was purchased by Andy Miller Stable Inc. and is a three-quarter sister to Grand Circuit winner I’m A Big Deal. She was bred by Steve Jones and consigned by Cameo Hills Farm.

Zappa, by Chapter Seven out of Mrs Frank, was purchased by trainer Marcus Melander as agent for S R F Stable. He is Mrs Frank’s first foal and from the family of millionaire Strong Yankee and Breeders Crown winner Yankee Slide. He was bred by Frederick Hertrich III and consigned by All American Harnessbreds.

A total of 181 yearlings sold during last night’s second session, grossing $11.1 million and averaging $61,718. Last year’s record-setting sale saw second-session numbers of $13 million and $75,103 for 174 horses.

Through two sessions, this year’s pandemic-impacted sale has seen 299 horses sell for $26.4 million, averaging $88,321. Last year’s figures were $31.2 million and $107,102 for 292 horses.

“I thought (Tuesday) was strong from the beginning of the session to the end,” sale co-manager Randy Manges said. “I was happy with how it went. People were still here ready to buy horses late into the session. We also had a lot of increased activity with online bidding, maybe four or five times more than (Monday) night, and we also still have people applying to bid online.”

Muscle Hill and Walner lead trotting sires in gross sales, with Muscle Hill totaling $5.90 million for 38 horses and Walner at $4.33 million for 43 horses. They also lead in average, with Muscle Hill at $155,447 and Walner at $100,907.

Captaintreacherous tops pacing sires in gross and average, with $2.76 million and $102,259 for 27 horses. Always B Miki was second in gross with $2.09 million for 33 horses. Five horses from the final crop of Somebeachsomewhere averaged $91,400 to rank second in that category.

For complete sale results, click here.

Prior to the start of Tuesday’s second session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale at the Fasig–Tipton Sales Pavilion, a special auction was held to benefit the Standardbred Transition Alliance. A limited-edition Tim Tetrick Hall of Fame watch produced by renowned Swiss timepiece manufacturer Ernst Benz was offered to kick off the night’s bidding and was purchased for $13,000 by Michelle and Al Crawford.

“I am so grateful for Michelle and Albert Crawford’s genuine passion for racehorse aftercare and of course their purchase of the timepiece,” Ashley Tetrick said. “Due to the circumstances of Covid, Tim and I were sincerely concerned that the timepiece would be overlooked. Once again, our racing community did not disappoint. I’d like to extend a thank you to Mr. Dana Parham and Mr. Brad Grant for their bids and interest. We are so blessed to have such amazing people within our Standardbred industry.”

Click here for a video recap of this special auction.

In addition, an auction of stallion breedings was held to benefit the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge. The auction featured single 2021 breedings to Father Patrick, Greenshoe, JK Endofanera, Swan For All, Tall Dark Stranger, and Walner. It totaled $105,000.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all the industry participants who have once again so generously supported the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge,” said Marvin Katz, speaking on behalf of the Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, which is the official presenting sponsor of the Breeders Crown at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

“The entire Hoosier Park raceway team must be acknowledged, applauded, and thanked for their tireless commitment under today’s challenging environment to host this year’s Breeders Crown. We all look forward to celebrating Breeders Crown weekend at Hoosier Park. Well done everyone.”

Kim French contributed to this report

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager