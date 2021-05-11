Triple Crown stakes get purse increases

Yonkers Raceway is pleased to announce that the four major Grand Circuit harness racing stakes scheduled for Friday, July 2 will all see substantial purse increases over the originally advertised amounts.

The MGM Yonkers Trot and MGM Grand Messenger Pace will see a purse boost from $300,000 to $500,000. The marquee races are scheduled as the first legs of the Triple Crown for 3-year-old trotters and pacers, respectively. The Pacing Triple Crown also includes the Cane Pace (Meadowlands) and Little Brown Jug (Delaware County Fair). After the Yonkers Trot, the Trotting Triple Crown continues with the Hambletonian (Meadowlands) and Kentucky Futurity (Red Mile).

The filly companion races will also get a nice purse boost. The Park MGM Pace and New York-New York Mile Trot will both bump up to $150,000 from $125,000.

"When we put the stakes schedule together back in November there was a great deal of uncertainty about 2021, so we took a very conservative approach to purse levels," said Yonkers Director of Racing Alex Dadoyan. "Now that we have seen significant reopening steps in New York, we were able to make these increases."

Elimination races for all four finals are scheduled for Friday, June 25.

Currently 44 trotting colts are eligible for the Yonkers Trot and 38 pacing colts have paid into the Messenger. For horses that haven't previously nominated, supplemental entries are accepted for both Triple Crown races at a cost of $30,000. The filly events offer a $15,000 late-entrance option.

Yonkers Raceway continues its Monday to Friday live racing schedule (post time 7:15 PM) through May 27. The track will then take a 10-day break and return to the normal five weeknights of racing on Monday, June 7.

