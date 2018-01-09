A 'Triple Dead Heat' victory at Hawthorne

The Triple Dead Heat at Hawthorne in Race 10 of Picky Picky Valor, Keep The Cash and Skyway Jaylo.

Stickney, IL - On a snowy Sunday evening at Hawthorne Race Course, one of the rarest events in harness racing occurred as a triple dead heat for victory took place. In the tenth race on the card, Picky Picky Valor, Keep the Cash, and Skyway Jaylo all hit the wire together in the Open trot. The oddity was actually the second dead heat in the course of the late pick four sequence on Sunday. Mighty Hot Shot and Bestnotlie Hanover were together at the line in the eighth race on the Sunday card.

The entire field for the tenth was bunched at the wire as only two lengths separated the trio that won the race to the last place finisher in the field. Drivers Casey Leonard (Picky Picky Valor), Keith Crawford (Keep The Cash), and Larry Lee Smith (Skyway Jaylo) came together in the winner's circle for the unlikely win photo.

The winter harness meet at Hawthorne continues through February 19.

Thoroughbred racing resumes at the end of March and continues through April. Summer harness action takes place May through September.

Fall thoroughbreds close out the year October through December.

For more information, visit www.Hawthorneracecourse.com.

Jim Miller