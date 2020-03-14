Triroyale Brigade gets deserved Cup win

Just a nose separated two of the most consistent pacers in Southland, Triroyale Brigade and Nota Bene Denario, in today’s MLT Three Rivers Hotel Wyndham Cup.

Both deserved the spoils, but it was the Nathan Williamson trained Triroyale Brigade that claimed the $9,150 winning stake.

“He tries all the time, he’s as honest as and this is a reward for consistency,” said Williamson who had three runners in this year’s Cup. Tim Williams drove the winner, whilst Williamson handled Pembrook Playboy. Franco Santino was driven by Brendon McLellan.

From the front Triroyale Brigade began brilliantly before handing up to Mistacullect and he got Triroyale Brigade to the top of the straight. Williams then manoeuvred the four year old to the outside of Mistacullect and he came home powerfully, holding out a late charge by Nota Bene Denario which came up the passing lane.

“He’s just got perfect manners and puts himself into the race all the time. He had a good draw and was beautifully driven by Tim.”

Owned by the Better Have Tried Syndicate which includes trainer Austin Stack and his wife Miriam, Williamson’s wife Katie and her parents Ross and Robyn Jones. None of the owners were on track to receive the trophy today.



Nathan Williamson with Wyndham HRC committee and sponsors (MLT) --Bruce Stewart photo

“Austin is in Auckland and Ross and Robyn are looking after things at home. It’s sad they’re not here because they follow him around everywhere.”

Williamson and wife Katie have just had their second child – a boy whom they’ve named Lachie.

Pembrook Playboy which started as favourite was a length and three quarters back in third after losing a big stretch of ground at the start.

“I was thrilled with him. He probably lost 40 metres at the start, he gave Santino (Franco Santino) twenty metres and he finished the race off well. He just peaked on his run in the last 100 metres. He just hasn’t had a stand before and that was the worry but he got a beautiful run in transit afterwards.”

Franco Santino was only six lengths from the winner at the finish, running the 2400 metres post to post in 2-59.8 – the fastest in the race.

Williamson says Franco Santino and Pembrook Playboy will head to Addington while Triroyale Brigade will follow the Country Cup course.

“He (Triroyale Brigade) just keeps putting his hand up and there’ll be another race for him somewhere.”