Trish is right at home in Milloo

Central Victorian horsewoman Trish McVeigh has finally found her perfect base for her harness racing operations.

Over the years, McVeigh has bobbed up - and decided to stay - at a number of centres with a small team of horses.

"I've landed winners in four states as a driver and three as a trainer. It's been good travelling because we've met a lot of people and have made so many lasting friendships," she said.

But Trish is adamant her days of being on the move have come to a halt at a little town called Milloo, near Elmore.

"We are setting up a property there that was previously used for cattle and we're so happy. I reckon this is it," McVeigh said.

"There's a house, plenty of paddocks and an old shed that can be converted to a barn. It's on nearly 50 acres so there's plenty of room to put in a 960m track," she said.

"It's obviously going to take a few years to get it exactly as we want it, because we're planning to set up yards with shelters and do some other things. But we'll get there."

McVeigh said that both her and partner Dan love the region and community.

"The town only has a population of about 34 people, but it's central to quite a number of harness racing tracks. My dad Bob also reckons it's great," she said.

Back in the winner’s circle, the star of the McVeigh stable, Clem McArdle. Victorious driver James Herbertson is with trainer Trish, partner Dan and Trish’s dad Bob. Photo courtesy Ian Woolridge

McVeigh grew up in North Queensland and can remember being at trotting meetings with her parents at Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay.

"Dad always had an interest in the sport. If he wasn't training some, he'd have an ownership interest. Over the years he's been a trainer, driver, breeder and owner-and now he's my stablehand," she said.

McVeigh started her career competing in amateur events.

"We moved down to the Sunshine Coast and I used to drive in the amateurs at Albion Park," she said.

After the family shifted to Victoria, McVeigh said her first actual race drive was at Maryborough in 2004.

"I got in behind the leader in a three-year-old standing start race. We did everything right and ended up running fifth. My first winner was 12 months later on an eight-year-old maiden trained by dad," she recalled.

"It was so exciting with a lot of people congratulating us. We took all the harness off, washed the horse and we were heading to the bar to celebrate when an announcement was broadcast to say stewards had watched the replay and decided to call it a no race.

"I was devastated, but I won at the same track a few months later with a trotter Buntys Invasion so that was officially my first win."

McVeigh said she read a story about a gallops trainer recently winning a race at huge odds, only to have stewards declare a no race.

"I really felt his pain," she said.

After five years at Eddington, near Maryborough, a plan to campaign for a few months in South Australia with four horses ended up in a five-year stay.

"We had a fair bit of fun over those years. We won quite a few races with nice horses like Riverboat Rosie, who had at least 10 wins, and then there was Sky King and others.

"I also had a job with Campbells Wholesale, who have been fantastic over the years in giving me time off to do the horses and go to the races."

McVeigh also spent time in Tasmania, and had a five-year stint in Queensland based at a Deception Bay stable.

"I really thought I would call the sunny north home, but there was never any change in the weather," she said.

"I just enjoyed Victoria the most. We were in Dingee for two years and then Marong the last 12 months. But if I was to nominate a favorite track, I would have to say Maryborough, because we've always spoken about it as our local track.

"We've had a few wins there and besides I'll never forget where I got my first winner!"

McVeigh said all the family loved the sport.

"We lost mum in 2001 to cancer, but she was always involved and was a big part. We probably don't win out of turn, but celebrate when we do."

And there would have been plenty of cheering after the Kilmore meeting on Tuesday with the McVeigh colors carried to victory by James "Herbie" Herbertson.

Stable star Clem McArdle (McArdle-Sheezalittlebeauty (Fake Left) took out the TAB Long May We Play Pace in a time of 1.57. It was the gelding's fifth win of his career. The dam, six-times winner Sheezalittlebeauty, was also bred and raced by the McVeigh family.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura