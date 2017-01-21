First female driver to land five winners

Trista Dixon becomes the first female driver to land 5 winners at an Albion Park meeting.

Harness racing driver Trista Dixon created history at Albion Park tonight (Saturday).

The 28-year-old mother of two drove five winners at the metropolitan meeting, no other female driver has achieved the feat previously at the sunshine state’s premier harness venue.

From six drives at the meeting, Dixon scored with Joys A Babe, Feel The Faith, Max Richter, Rocknrollhighlight and Justabitnoisy.

Her husband and leading trainer Grant prepared her first four winners while her catch drive behind the trotter Justabitnoisy was prepared by Doug Lee.

In her other drive, Dixon finished third behind Tightrope.

Lola Weidemann has driven five winners at a meeting on six previous occasions but never before at Albion Park, her hauls coming at Rockhampton (x 2), Townsville (x 2), Rocklea and Mackay.

Miss Inter Dominion Natalie Rasmussen has driven five winners at a meeting previously, her haul coming at the Gold Coast back in 2008 while Julie Weidemann has also landed five winners at a meeting when successful at Rockhampton back in 2005.

Three female drivers have landed winning quartets at Albion Park previously including Kylie Rasmussen (x 4), Natalie Rasmussen (x 2) and Narissa McMullen.

Only one female driver has driven six winners at a single meeting, record setting reinswoman Kerryn Manning has achieved the feat on three separate occasions – Moonee Valley (2000), Nyah (2005) and Ararat (2005).

In total, nine female drivers have driven five winners at a single meeting.

This list includes Kerryn Manning (x 9), Amanda Turnbull (x 9), Lauren Tritton (x 8) and Lola Weidemann (x 6) are all multiple winners while Kate Gath, Danielle Hill, Jodi Quinlan, Natalie Rasmussen and Julie Weidemann have also achieved the feat previously.

Dixon joins Manning (x 3 – Moonee Valley) and Hill (Globe Derby) for achieving the feat at a metropolitan venue.

A relatively late starter in the driving caper, Dixon has now driven in excess 110 career winners and currently sits in the Top 5 metropolitan premiership race at Albion Park.

Her feature race victories include the 2015 Gr.2 $50,000 QBRED Breeders Classic Final with Get In The Groove for 2yo fillies plus the 2015 Listed $25,000 Flashing Red with Magical Mel, both winners prepared by Grant.

Dixon lists Majestic Mach (35 wins - $792k) as her best horse driven.

Congratulations Trista Dixon.