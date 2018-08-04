Tritton juvenile scores in fast time

Rookie Sydney pacer Muscle Factory is fast.

In fact, he’s super-fast!

And he stamped himself as the horse to beat for next week’s Gr.1 $100,000 Albion Park Gold Final following his scintillating victory last night (Friday) in a time of 1:54.1.

He ran sectionals of 28.5, 30.6, 28.6 and 26.6 seconds.

The son of Roll With Joe was having his first start at the famed Breakfast Creek oval and scored by a widening margin of 36m defeating Timeless Appeal and Our Ultimate Mary.

Prepared by Shane and Lauren Tritton, Muscle Factory has now won 4 of his 8 starts.

Prior to his Albion Park romp, all of his other victories have been recorded at TABCORP Park, Menangle.

His personal best time to date is 1:53.5 when successful at Menangle on June 5.

By comparison, For All We Know who scored in the opening heat rated 1:58.5 for the 1660m distance.

But it’s not the fastest time by a juvenile in the Sunshine State.

That title belongs to reigning Victoria Derby winner Colt Thirty One.

Last season, the Mach Three colt recorded 1:53.9 when successful at Albion Park.

In fact, he did it twice, scoring on June 30 and again on July 15.

But will that record stand the test of time?

There’s every chance that Muscle Factory will be out to claim the rich prizemoney up for grabs plus a track record for a two-year-old pacer next week.

It’s the final Gr.1 of the season in Queensland and it now carries plenty of added interest.

Only horses sold through the Australia Pacing Gold Brisbane division last year were eligible for this series.

The barrier draw will be staged on Tuesday.