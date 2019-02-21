Tritton may take a different path

THE King of Miracle Mile qualifiers admits he may have to take a different path to get more runners in to the $1million sprint next week.

And that information from trainer Shane Tritton could boost the already high confidence of fans of Tiger Tara.

Tritton and his wife Lauren have been geniuses at getting horses into Miracle Miles over the last five years, often horses others wouldn’t have even targeted the great race with.

They have already pulled off their latest miracle for the Miracle by qualifying Yayas Hot Spot by winning the Newcastle Mile at 80-1 two weeks ago but that isn’t enough, they want two more in the March 2 classic.

That is likely to mean a chance of the typical Tritton modus operandi, which is use the horse’s gate speed to lead and then keep trucking at a sub 1:50 mile time to deter attackers and kick for home early, securing a winning break.

That would sound ideal for Maximan drawn barrier two in the $100,000 Allied Express Sprint at Menangle on Saturday night, a Miracle Mile qualifier, except for the little problem of Australia’s best pacer Tiger Tara being drawn inside him at barrier one.

“I suppose we have two options,” says Tritton, before conceding that might only be one option.

“We could go forward and try and lead because sometimes Tiger can be a bit slow off the gate.

“But drawn where we are if it looks like Tiger is getting off fast then we could go straight to his back and trail him, from where we should be able to run top three and get into the Mile.

“So a lot will depend on how Tiger gets off the gate but to be realistic the way he is going trailing him wouldn’t be a bad place to be and it doesn’t look a fast front line.”

Not only does that suggest the place play on Maximan makes sense but they will make punters taking the shorts on Tiger Tara feel a little more secure.

The Trittons have a similar choice to make in Saturday’s other Miracle Mile qualifier where they have the ace draw with My Alpha Rock and could try to lead or take a trail, more than likely on Tiger Tara’s stablemate Majordan, providing the pacing bad boy scores up safely.

“He (My Alpha Rock) has actually been sold to a new US owner so that decision on tactics might come down to what they want but I think trailing would give him the best chance of getting into the Mile.”â€¨ Tritton says Victoria Derby winner Muscle Factory (race seven) couldn’t be better or his NSW Derby heat on Saturday.

“He is better than when he won the Derby so he should be in a race of his own.”