Tritton winning streak continues

The Team Tritton harness racing juggernaut rolled into Yonkers Raceway just before midday yesterday (AEST) - and a sentimental favorite brought home the chocolates at the Aussie stable's first look at the famed New York Raceway.

Shane and Lauren Tritton have now won six of their eight starts since hitting the American tracks for the first time a little over a fortnight ago.

Yesterday it was a stable favorite, the consistent Yayas Hot Spot ( Jeremes Jet -Star Of Heaven ( In The Pocket ) posting a first-up US win and taking his career victories to 27.

"He went super because he was up a bit in grade. Our driver Jordan (Stratton) thought the horse was day-dreaming and could have gone a little faster," Shane said.

"We were very pleased with it. He went into the race a bit fat, so hopefully there's some improvement to come with more racing," he said.

Yayas Hot Spot has been a great old horse for the Trittons, winning more than $620,000 so far in his career.

"He won his first 10 starts with Lauren driving in seven of them, then he's been in two Miracle Miles and won the ($100,000 G1) Newcastle Mile early last year, so he's a pretty special horse for us," Shane said.

"The half mile tracks just suit him down to the ground. When we were back home, we were always wanting to send him across to see how he'd go, but it just never worked in, so it's terrific to now be over here with him ourselves."

The former Sydneysiders headed off in March this year with a team of a dozen horses to try their luck in the US.

And while all the preparation work had been done, the couple is no doubt pinching themselves at how well their relocation is playing out so far.

Yayas Hot Spot was their sixth winner, adding his name to a list of Meadowlands successes in Gods Spirit (1.50-1); My Ruebe Star (two wins - 1.50-1 & 1.50.3); Flaming Flutter (1.49-1); and Letspendanitetogtha (1.51). They have had another two starters. Ohoka Johnny ran third in 1.49-3, while Im A Director lost any chance when checked with 800 metres to go and suffering a flat tyre.

"We've had an unbelievable start but we realize that it's going to get tougher from here," Shane said.

"There's a few bad barrier draws coming up in our next couple of meetings and one of our starters in Foo Fighter is nearly in the open class," he said.

"But we have to just aim on being consistent. All we can do is build on what we've learnt so far, putting in the work and doing our best."

Tritton said they had received some enquiries from potential owners in recent weeks.

"There's been a few reaching out to us and we'll have to sit down and weigh things up at some stage but our first priority is always to our loyal owners," he said.

"We arrived here with a stable of 12 and then we've picked up another six since. We've got a few staff with us now and after knowing nothing about horses, they've come a long way!"

