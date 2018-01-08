Day At The Track

Triumphant Caviar miss takes $50,000 Open

02:02 PM 08 Jan 2018 NZDT
Consolidator, harness racing
Consolidator pushed her career earnings over $488,000
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, January 7, 2018 — Yonkers Raceway took the bow off its 2018 harness racing season Sunday (Jan. 7th), with lone lass Consolidator (catch-driver Jim Marohn Jr., $16.60) winning a chilly $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

Originally drawn with nine entrants, the field was pared to seven after the eight-hole (Melady’s Monet, sick) and nine-hole (Tight Lines, weather) assignees were scratched.

Consolidator, from post position No. 4, worked out a third-over trip.  She set it up after Mostinterestingman  (Brent Holland) stuffed Money Maven (Yannick Gingras) into the pocket before eventually yielding to  9-10 choice Cash Me Out (Eric Goodell).

All this took place through early intervals of :29.4, 1:00 and 1:30.2. Money Maven then made his second move, going right at Cash Me Out at the 1:59.3 milepost.

A second-up Luminosity (George Brennan) wasn’t the  problem, but Consolidator was. She closed fastest, picking off Money Maven by a head while getting the mile-and-a-quarter in 2:29. Cash Me Out faded to third, with Home’n Dry (Matt Kakaley) and Luminosity settling for the remainder.

A casualty of the demise of the passing lane was Mostinterestingman, pocketed behind a tiring leader and ending up sixth (sidebar story a bit later).

For fourth choice Consolidator, a now-5-year-old daughter of Triumphant Caviar co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Bruce Soulsby, Laura Baker and Alan Weisenberg, the winning ’18 debut pushed her career earnings over $488,000. The exacta paid $79.50, with triple returned $256.50.

Frank Drucker

