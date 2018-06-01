Day At The Track

Trixton first crop to debut at The Meadowlands

10:46 AM 01 Jun 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trixton, harness racing
Trixton and trainer/driver Jimmy Takter winning the 2014 Hambletonian
Lisa Photo

Four members of the inaugural crop of Hambletonian champion Trixton will make their harness racing freshman debuts in Meadowlands baby races on Saturday June 2nd it was announced by Deo Volente principal Sue Agopian

“As Trixton is the first world class stallion, to stand at our Flemington Facility, it is especially gratifying and perhaps a little nerve wracking to see his babies finally make the races”, Agopian continued but from what we’ve heard so far, the Trixton colts and fillies have been impressive”

The four Trixton’s include GIVEN a homebred from Donatella Hanover trained by Jimmy Takter.

Starita a $50,000 yearling purchase from Morningstar trained by Joe Holloway, Battenberg a $210,000 yearling from Coffeecake Hanover trained by Joe Holloway and Gerri’s Trix a homebred from Gerri’s Joy trained by Jimmy Takter.

The entire staff of Deo Volente Farms will be rooting for “our Trixton babies”

Bob Marks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Gaitway Farm set to hold baby races
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Trixton first crop to debut at The Meadowlands
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Tell Me Something pulls off 168-1 shocker
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
You're Majestic is king in feature
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
"Tough Tony" Ciuffetelli wins Billings
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Billings Series donated to a local charity
01-Jun-2018 06:06 AM NZST
Road to the Meadowlands Pace - week 5
01-Jun-2018 06:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News