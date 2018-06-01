Trixton first crop to debut at The Meadowlands

Four members of the inaugural crop of Hambletonian champion Trixton will make their harness racing freshman debuts in Meadowlands baby races on Saturday June 2nd it was announced by Deo Volente principal Sue Agopian

“As Trixton is the first world class stallion, to stand at our Flemington Facility, it is especially gratifying and perhaps a little nerve wracking to see his babies finally make the races”, Agopian continued but from what we’ve heard so far, the Trixton colts and fillies have been impressive”

The four Trixton’s include GIVEN a homebred from Donatella Hanover trained by Jimmy Takter.

Starita a $50,000 yearling purchase from Morningstar trained by Joe Holloway, Battenberg a $210,000 yearling from Coffeecake Hanover trained by Joe Holloway and Gerri’s Trix a homebred from Gerri’s Joy trained by Jimmy Takter.

The entire staff of Deo Volente Farms will be rooting for “our Trixton babies”

Bob Marks