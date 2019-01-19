Trolley reigns on night fit for a king

New Jersey Senator Shirley Turner (third from left) joins those who participated in the Martin Luther King Remembrance Pace at the Meadowlands Friday night. Winning driver Jim “King” Solomon is on the far right.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Trolley got the better of arch-rival Muscle Diamond for a second straight week in the harness racing feature and the Meadowlands paid tribute to civil-rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on an action-packed Friday night at the mile oval.

Trolley was at the top of his game once again, and while seven days prior he had luck on his side in the form of clearance in the stretch after a rail trip, this time around he determinedly earned his way to a third win in the $21,000 Preferred Handicap for trotters in his last four tries.

Trolley displayed early speed this time around - a completely different tactic than the week before - before yielding the point grudgingly to even-money favorite Muscle Diamond at the three-eighths.

The twosome sped clear of the field at the half in :55.2 as 5-2 third choice Melady's Monet was activated from fifth, but this would be a two-horse battle to the finish.

Marcus Miller popped Trolley out of the pocket around the far turn, briefly providing cover for Melady's Monet, and had 1¼ lengths to make up in the final three-sixteenths.

He chipped away at Muscle Diamond's advantage through the lane before wearing down that foe in deep stretch on the way to a 1¼-length win in 1:53.1. Melady's Monet finished third.

As the 9-5 second choice, Trolley returned $5.60 to his backers for trainer Erv Miller and owners Michael Anderson, Leland Mathias, Greg Gillis and Louis Willinger. The 6-year-old son of Donato Hanover -Lakeside Bride has now won 13-of-27 career starts and earned $313,459.

"KING" WINS THE KING: Jim "King" Solomon guided Waltzacrossthewire (1:54 as the 7-5 favorite) to victory in the first race on the card, the Martin Luther King Remembrance Race, which exclusively featured African-American drivers. The event honored the slain civil-rights leader, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929.

"Dr. King was always adamant about a better quality of life for black Americans," said Mike Cruse, one of the driving forces behind the event, "and not only black Americans, but a better quality of life for all Americans. He was a powerful guy. We have a lot of admiration for him."

Corey Callahan had a driving triple on the card while Marcus Miller and Anthony Napolitano had two apiece. Jenn Bongiorno had a training double.

Corey Callahan had a driving triple on the card while Marcus Miller and Anthony Napolitano had two apiece. Jenn Bongiorno had a training double. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five was hit. The lone player holding a ticket with the combination 7-2-6-4-9 in the 14th race walked away with $43,014.58. ... All-source wagering on the 14-race program totaled $2,741,370.

Just For You and Billy Dobson winning race seven

Marion Gondolier and Anthony Napolitano winning race nine

Derf Hanover and Cory Callahan winning race twelve

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations