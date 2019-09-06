Trophee Vert Finale to Blues des Landiers

A big celebration after Blues des Landiers won the Trophee Vert 2019 Finale

The 25-meter handicapped Blues des Landiers (8g Phlegyas-Maga des Landiers) gamely held on by a nose to win the Gr. III Prix V and B Trophee Vert Finale at Craon, France (purse 70,000€, 2775 meters distance handicao) reined by Sebastien Hardy for trainer Dominique Charadame.

It was the winner’s 20th career victory, now for 575,230€ in life earnings.

Another 25-meter penalized performer, Ceylan Dairpet (7g Ouragon de Cellabnd-Rosy MIP) was second driven by Anthony Barrier for trainer Tony Le Beller. Le Beller teamed stablemate Cromy (7g Baccarat du Pont ) to a third-place finish.

To watch the race click here.

Blues des Landiers earned 136 points in the Trophee Vert series placing him among some elite performers in recent years.

2019 / Blues des Landiers - 136 pts

2018 / Bugsy Malone - 115 pts

2015 / Trésor Wic - 109 pts

2012 / Sophie du Vif - 105 pts

2010 / Othello Bourbon - 113 pts

2009 / New des Landes - 150 pts

2007 / New des Landes - 149 pts