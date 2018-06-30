Nivard wins European Driving Championship

Franck Nivard waves to the crowd after winning the European Driving Championship

The 2018 UET European Driving Championship began June 27 at Bjerke and concluded today at Aby, with 12 drivers competing over 10 races. The chart below shows the outcome of each race (top three finishers). Franck Nivard won the last three races to win the trophy, the last win with Karl Sjuhammar (4m Adrian Chip) a Tomas Malmqvist trainee.

UET Drivers Championship 2018

1. Franck Nivard (Frankrike) – 97 poäng

2. Rick Ebbinge (Holland) – 97 poäng

3. Eirik Höitomt (Norge) – 85 poäng

4. Michael Nimczyk (Tyskland) – 81

5. Mika Forss (Finland) – 79

6. Rodney Gatt (Malta) – 70

7. John Richardson (Irland) – 60

8. Hubert Brandstätter J:r (Österrike) – 56

9. Steen Juul (Danmark) – 56

10. Miguel Mestre (Spanien) – 52

11. Ulf Ohlsson (Sverige) – 44

12. Mario Minopoli Jr (Italien) – 43

The Nordic Monte Trophy (300,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart) highlighted the race card with 1.12.4kr timed and 3/2 Be Mine de Houelle (7f Scipion du Goutier-Olita de Kefrauso) scored for Marie Bacsich, trainer Franck Leblanc and co-owners Leblanc and Corty.

The 3.4/1 Ulka des Champs (10f Offshore Dream-Melissa des Champs) was second for jockey Guillaume Martin. 11/1 Tromb Access (6g Turbo Sund-Sue Access) was third for Tuuli Kurkinen. Highly regarded Anna Mix with Franck Nivard up refusted the start was scratched.

On June 26 Paris-Vincennes’ Tuesday evening card the featured Pick5 Prix Irene (purse 38,000 euro, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.14kr timed and 4.3/1 odds Express du Gers (4m Coktail Jet-La Chasse Verte) with Franck Ouvrie aboard.

This easy barefoot winner is owned by Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule and trainer by Philippe Billard. 1.9/1 favorite Equiano (4m Rockefeller Centre-Sofia Thourjan) was next for driver Franck Nivard and Ecurie Eric Lemaitre. Third went to 7.9/1 Elan Baroque (4g Quaro-Joie Baroque).

Trotting action this day June 28 at Enghien was led by the Prix de la Nation (purse 48,000 euro, 2150 meters autostart, 13 four year old females). 3.8/1 Eloise des Charmes (4f Neoh Jiel-Royale Star) was the 1.14.5kr timed winner driven by Eric Raffin for trainer Alexandre Buisson and Ecurie des Charmes.

The11/1 Egerie du Vivier (4f Repeat Love-Geisha Normandie) and pilot Sebastien Ernault were next for breeder/owner/trainer Jean Yves Lecuyer. Third was the 1.4/1 favorite Esperance (4f Olitro-Klea du Beauvoisin) for trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin and breeder/owner Jacques Cottel.