62 yearlings for Premier Trotting Sale

06:40 AM 02 Nov 2017 NZDT
Australasian Premier Trotting Sale, harness racing
Australasian Premier Trotting Sale

Sixty-two trotting yearlings have entered for the 2018 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale to be held at Tabcorp Park Melton on Sunday, March 11.

Majestic Son (nine) has the most representatives, the son of Angus Hall last season ranked No.2 on the national two-year-old trotting stallion chart with nine individual winners from 27 starters.

Bacardi Lindy and Angus Hall both have seven yearlings entered.

Angus Hall was last season’s leading sire of three-year-olds and ranked No.5 on the two-year-olds’ chart.

Bacardi Lindy was ranked No.4 on the three-year-old table last season, and was No.2 and 3 on the two- and three-year-old premierships respectively the season prior.

Andover Hall has five yearlings at the APTS, the powerhouse sire’s progeny yet to hit the track in Australia but he is well-credentialed on his North American stats.

Muscle Hill, ranked No.3 on the two-year-old charts last season, also has five at the sale, while the brilliant trotter Trixton, a son of Muscle Hill, makes his APTS debut with four yearlings in the catalogue.

Crazed and Great Success both have four yearlings nominated, while Yield Boko and Pegasus Spur both have three representatives.

Tennotrump features again among the APTS with two yearlings available, while Wishing Stone, Armbro Variable, Skyvalley, Dejarmbro, Muscles Yankee, Danny Bouchea, Orlando Vici, Yankee Spider and Imperial Count all have one nomination.

Visit the APTS website to view the nominations

Nominations for the 2018 APTS are now closed.

Further details will be provided on all yearlings closer to sale date.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)

