Cyclists peddle great community cause

The East Grampians Health Service Cranks and Defibrillators will take their bikes to the trots this month. The two teams are in training for the annual Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay, a 525-kilometre relay from Swan Hill to Port Fairy in April. The teams are aiming to raise $25,000 to assist with the purchase of a new bus for the Patricia Hinchey Centre at EGHS and one of their major fundraisers will be a trots meeting at the Ararat Harness Racing Club on Thursday, February 16.

Team members will attend the twilight Murray to Moyne Race Meeting and they will be out and about the track selling raffle tickets and shaking donation tins. Racegoers can also make a gold coin donation at the gate.

The team has also sold race names to local businesses for the seven-race event as part of their fundraising.

“East Grampians Health Service has been participating in the Murray to Moyne Relay for many years and has raised thousands of dollars to purchase equipment for the health service in that time,” EGHS community liaison officer Jodie Holwell said.

“This year the teams are helping to raise funds for a new bus for the Patricia Hinchey Centre, which will enable clients to attend community events and go on outings as part of their activities’ program.

“The teams are training twice a week for the gruelling relay, which will start at Swan Hill on April 1 and finish at Port Fairy on April 2.

“The teams develop great camaraderie and work hard together not only in training and riding, but in running a number of fundraising events in the lead up to the relay. They are great ambassadors for the health service.”

Ararat club president Tony Bond said all were welcome to come along for a great night of trots racing action and help to raise funds for the Patricia Hinchey Centre’s new bus.

“The Ararat Harness Racing Club is very pleased to be able to support the East Grampians Health Service again this year by hosting a race meeting for the Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay fundraising team,” Mr Bond said.

“We hope to see the Ararat community at the track on Thursday night and encourage them to dig deep for a great cause.”

Meanwhile, the #TeamTeal campaign will continue at Ararat, the national trots initiative raising important funds for the Women’s Cancer Foundation through donations for every winner driven by a female driver until March 12.

Women drivers in the trots are wearing teal driving pants for the length of the campaign and Harness Racing Victoria and TAB.com.au are each donating $200 per win, meaning $400 goes to the Foundation for every Victorian #TeamTeal winner.

Last month Harness Racing Victoria donated $12,500 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia via a similar campaign.

HRV and TAB.com.au are also raising funds for the Good Friday Appeal via the Good Friday Appeal Charity Tipoff on its weekly Trots Talk show, aired across Victoria.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)