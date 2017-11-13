Day At The Track

Increase in integrity activity!

03:07 PM 13 Nov 2017 NZDT
HRV appoints two vets amid increase in integrity activity
Harness Racing Victoria appoints two vets amid increase in integrity activity

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) is pleased to announce its appointment of veterinarians Julia Aspinall and Lesley Hawson, who have joined the HRV Integrity Department.

Dr Aspinall has been appointed Senior Veterinarian and Dr Hawson as Veterinarian, and both bring extensive experience including considerable backgrounds working in equine fields.           

The pair’s appointment follows a commitment by HRV to increase post-race swabs by 100 per cent and out-of-competition testing by 50 per cent, activity funded by a $3.1 million State Government contribution over two years that Racing Minister Martin Pakula announced in September.

HRV General Manager – Integrity Brent Fisher said Dr Aspinall and Dr Hawson were welcome additions to the team and would help provide a level playing field for all of the sport’s participants.

“HRV identified there was a need to have extra veterinarians at race meetings and to support veterinarians and swab assistants performing those roles,” Mr Fisher said.

“The newly-appointed veterinarians will also assist with the implementation of micro-chipping for newly bred yearlings, with Integrity Department investigations and looking at best practice in relation to animal welfare.”

Mr Fisher said almost 100 microchips had last week been inserted into Victorian-bred foals, an implementation strategy that started in the state’s south-west and would continue across Victoria until April/May 2018.

Harness Racing Victoria

