Is Lumineer the best 2yo pacer we've seen?

12:54 PM 05 May 2017 NZST
Is Lumineer the best harness racing two-year-old pacer we've seen in the past 10 years? It's a great discussion.

Adam Hamilton caught up with Ange McDowall at the beach in Victoria's south-west during the week to ask the trainer about this season's plans for the star two-year-old, who took out the $322,000 APG Final at Menangle last weekend.

Video produced by Rob Gild.

Have your say: Tell us where you think Lumineer stacks up in the 'best 2yo in the last 10 years' discussion by engaging with us on Twitter @HRVnews using the hashtag #Trots, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/harnessracingvictoria

