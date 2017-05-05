Is Lumineer the best 2yo pacer we've seen?

Is Lumineer the best harness racing two-year-old pacer we've seen in the past 10 years? It's a great discussion.

Adam Hamilton caught up with Ange McDowall at the beach in Victoria's south-west during the week to ask the trainer about this season's plans for the star two-year-old, who took out the $322,000 APG Final at Menangle last weekend.

Video produced by Rob Gild.

