Manning making steady progress after fall

Harness racing driver Kerryn Manning is making a steady recovery from a sickening fall in a race at Charlton on December 16.

Tipped out of her cart from pacer Ridethewildside in a heat of the Snowball Series, Kerryn sustained three broken ribs, a lung puncture, possible scapula fracture along with a nasty concussion, and was lucky to escape more serious injury.

“I saw the doctor in Ararat on Wednesday,” Kerryn says in her signature chirpy tone. “I have to go back in six weeks for another check-up. I sneakily made an appointment for five weeks though. I’m starting to get a little bored.”

While no doubt in a certain amount of pain – Kerryn adds she made an unsuccessful attempt to use the vacuum cleaner today – the effects of concussion have troubled her.

“I’m tired a lot, which apparently is a symptom of concussion – I’ve had a lot of Nana naps!” she explains.

“But the headaches have gone away now, so that’s good.”

While no doubt worrying at the time, apparently there were some amusing symptoms of that concussion.

“I’ve heard I was telling a lot of stories, including my intention to swim to Tasmania,” she laughs. “I can’t even swim, so I don’t know where I would have ended up!”

It is Kerryn’s understanding that while broken ribs take about six weeks to heal, rib cartilage damage is another story, and the extent of that is unknown. It is this, if anything, that will keep her out of the sulky for longer than the prescribed time.

Kerryn, husband Grant, and the entire Manning family have been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of good wishes, offers of help, and concerned messages.

To all those people, Kerryn has one vital piece of information:

“You can tell them one thing, I didn’t break my nose this time. That’s good!”