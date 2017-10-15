Lennytheshark a two-time Victoria Cup champ

The win was Lennytheshark’s 36th from 69 career starts, his stakemoney now at over $2.8 million

Lennytheshark became a two-time harness racing Allied Express Victoria Cup champion tonight at Tabcorp Park Melton and will now turn his fin toward Perth in a bid to achieve a second Inter Dominion success.

The most popular pacer in the southern hemisphere drew a rapturous reception from the big crowd at Tabcorp Park Melton following his domination in the Grand Circuit Classic, and his trainer, David Aiken, sounded a warning to his Inter Dominion rivals. “We’ve got unfinished business there.”

“We’re really looking forward to Perth now. He’s my once-in-a-lifetime horse,” Aiken said.

“I’m just so proud of him.”

Driven by Chris Alford, Lennytheshark (by Four Starzzz Shark out of Albert Albert mare Botswana) led from the pole draw and defeated flying mare Ameretto by 3.6 metres in a slick mile rate of 1:53.2 for the 2240m trip.

“He came up to the gate really good and they went full tilt for the first 100m, but once he held the front he always had it under control,” Alford said.

The win was Lennytheshark’s 36th from 69 career starts, his stakemoney now at over $2.8 million.

Following his gate one draw punters put their faith in Lennytheshark, the Inter Dominion, Miracle Mile and previous Victoria Cup hero sent out the shortest Victoria Cup favourite in years at $1.20.

Due to the calendar change for the Victoria Cup that saw the race moved from January to October, owner Kevin Riseley, who also races reigning Vic Cup winner Lazarus, has amazingly now won the race twice in the same calendar year.

Earlier on the program super mare Maori Time won the Bill Collins Trotters Sprint for trainer Brent Lilley and driver Gavin Lang in a thrilling finish, with a neck separating the winner from runner-up Sparkling Success and third placegetter Glenferrie Typhoon.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)