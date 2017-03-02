Milly out to rain on favourites' parade

Milly Perez will carry the hopes of Shelbourne harness racing trainer Larry Eastman in Friday night's $75,000 Group 2 Decron Cranbourne Gold Cup.

The last-start Charlton Pacing Cup winner comes out of gate 10 in the time-honoured Cranbourne feature race with in-form reinsman John Caldow in the sulky.

Caldow is 10th on the Melton Saddlery State Drivers Premiership with 39 wins this season. He is no stranger to Cranbourne Cup success, winning the race in 1997 with Golden Reign off 50 metres from a standing start.

"She's a sit-sprint little mare and the long trip doesn't seem to worry her. If she gets on the back of the right one she'll be there at the end," Eastman told Trots Talk this week.

Milly Perez is an $11 outsider in the 12-horse field, with Flaming Flutter $2.3 favourite with TAB.com.au from six-time metro winner Maximan ($4.2), last-start Bendigo Cup winner My Kiwi Mate ($4.4) and multiple country cups winner Im Corzin Terror ($8), who ran second to Yankee Rockstar in this race last year.

The Decron Cranbourne Gold Cup boasts an illustrious honour roll with the past three winners being The Gold Ace, Terror To Love and Yankee Rockstar.

