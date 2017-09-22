OTM TV launches with a feast of Group 1 glory

Owners' grand moments are being thrust into the harness racing spotlight with tonight's launch of OTM TV, a Trots Media production hosted by Larni Salathiel.

The program, which is backed by Trots Media's digital sponsor Alabar, celebrates all things ownership and began with a special TAB Breeders Crown feature.

Larni was trackside to get the first word from owners, including following two-year-old trotting star Wobelee, his owner Colin Murphy and the Alford family as Wobelee attempted to cap his brilliant season with a 10th consecutive win.

The pre-race nerves and post-race ecstasy were captured throughout the day as eight Group 1s were decided at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Relive the magic through episode one of OTM TV:

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)