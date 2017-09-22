Day At The Track

OTM TV launches with a feast of Group 1 glory

12:00 PM 22 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Larni Salathiel, Harness Racing
Larni Salathiel

Owners' grand moments are being thrust into the harness racing spotlight with tonight's launch of OTM TV, a Trots Media production hosted by Larni Salathiel.

The program, which is backed by Trots Media's digital sponsor Alabar, celebrates all things ownership and began with a special TAB Breeders Crown feature.

Larni was trackside to get the first word from owners, including following two-year-old trotting star Wobelee, his owner Colin Murphy and the Alford family as Wobelee attempted to cap his brilliant season with a 10th consecutive win.

The pre-race nerves and post-race ecstasy were captured throughout the day as eight Group 1s were decided at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Relive the magic through episode one of OTM TV:

 

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Upset in the $590,400 Little Brown Jug
22-Sep-2017 13:09 PM NZST
90 day rule = No Owners! No racing!
22-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZST
Dewhurst-trainee New York Chrome prevails
22-Sep-2017 10:09 AM NZST
USTA lacks understanding of Federal Bill
22-Sep-2017 09:09 AM NZST
NAADA winners at Monticello
22-Sep-2017 09:09 AM NZST
C. K. G. Billings amateurs on Friday
22-Sep-2017 08:09 AM NZST
Horse racing at the Frederick Fair
22-Sep-2017 03:09 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News