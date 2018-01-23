Phillips thrilled as Red Hot Tooth draws four

Red Hot Tooth is the big firmer in harness racing markets for Saturday night’s Pryde’s EasiFeed Great Southern Star at Tabcorp Park Melton after drawing gate three for the $300,000 Group 1 trotting feature.

The barrier draws for Saturday night’s features were conducted live at Harness Racing Victoria offices this morning and Red Hot Tooth pulled the three marble, while some key rivals Temporale (eight), Sparkling Success (10), My Tribeca (12) and Speeding Spur (13) drew the back line.

Listen to Zac Phillips on the Trot Line

“It couldn’t have worked out any better,” Phillips told TheTrots.com.au

“She looks the obvious early leader, and what we do from there we’ll work it out through the week.”

The Boss Man was also a big winner at the draw, the Ellen Tormey trained and driven trotter drawing barrier one and no doubt eager to improve on his fifth place finish in last year’s Great Southern Star.

Derby delight at draw for Code Bailey

Two of the big guns for the VHRSC Victoria Derby Final drew wide for the $200,000 final with Lumineer Poster Boy in barriers six and seven respectively.

Terang-trained Code Bailey, an impressive second placegetter in his heat, drew pole for the final and his chances have significantly improved as a result.

Mark Purdon’s heat winner Spankem has barrier four, while stablemate The Devils Own will come out of gate 13.

Golden draw for Goddess in Alabar Ladyship Cup

Kerryn Manning was the big winner of the Alabar Ladyship Cup barrier draw with her two big-gun mares drawing barriers one and eight respectively.

Our Golden Goddess has the plum cherry draw, while Ameretto will trail in barrier eight.

Kiwi sensation Partyon is drawn alongside Our Golden Goddess, making it harder for the Purdon-trained filly to extend across the polemarker early, while another of the All Stars team, A Piccadilly Princess, has gate 10.

Stars Align for showdown in 4YO Bonanza

The TAB Multiplier 4YO Bonanza pits two-time Breeders Crown champion Our Little General against a top-quality line-up of adversaries, and the chances of Stars Align took no harm at this morning’s draw.

The Dean Braun-trained pacer drew barrier three and looks likely to find the lead, while Emma Stewart-trained Our Little General will certainly get his opportunity from gate one.

$300,000 Pryde’s EasiFeed Great Southern Star (Group 1)

1: The Boss Man

2: Daryl Boko

3: Red Hot Tooth

4: On Thunder Road

5: Hey Yo

6: Kyvalley Blur

7: Vincennes

8: Temporale

9: Sky Petite

10: Sparkling Success

11: Fabrication (Emergency)

12: My Tribeca

13: Speeding Spur

$200,000 VHRSC Victoria Derby Final (Group 1)

1: Code Bailey

2: Tam Major

3: Maraetai

4: Spankem

5: Corzin Change

6: Lumineer

7: Poster Boy

8: Major Times

9: Yankee Roller (Emergency)

10: The Brooklyn Brawler

11: Colt Thirty One

12: Little Peanut

13: The Devils Own

$100,000 Alabar Ladyship Cup (Group 1)

1: Our Golden Goddess

2: Partyon

3: Carlas Pixel

4: Delishka

5: Berisari

6: Shakahari (Emergency)

7: Whirily School

8: Ameretto

9: Keayang Kallisto

10: A Piccadilly Princess

11: Nikkibadwagon

$100,000 TAB Multiplier 4YO Bonanza (Group 1)

1: Our Little General

2: Gotta Go Dali Queen

3: Stars Align

4: Mustang Bart

5: Motu Meteor

6: Beach Surge

7: Jilliby Kung Fu

8: Makoa

9: Jilliby Road Runner

10: Hashtag

11: Waimac Attack

$50,000 DNR Logistics Casey Classic

1: Lennytheshark

2: San Carlo

3: Messini

4: Bernie Winkle

5: Bling It On

6: Upanatom

7: Clancys Fobwatch

8: Lets Elope

9: Last Flight In

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)