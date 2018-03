$90,000 Muscle Hill colt tops trotting sale

Records tumbled at today's Pryde's EasiFeed Australasian Premier Trotting Sale with numbers up across the board. The harness racing trotting sale average this year increased a whopping 41.6 per cent on last year, the 2018 average of $21,490 substantially up on last year's $15,167.

Sixty yearlings went through the ring, eight more than last year, and the top lot fetched $90,000 compared to last year's top lot, $55,000.

All up, $1,074,500 in total sales was recorded today at Tabcorp Park Melton (more than $400,000 more than last year) with a clearance rate of 83 per cent (up 8% on last year).

Importantly 12 of 41 sold made $20,000-plus last year, but this year 21 out of 50 sold made $20,000-plus.

Ninety-one people registered to bid.

"Today's results are extremely encouraging and showcase the confidence in the trotting gait in Victoria," Harness Racing Victoria's Emma Prosser said.

"The quality of the catalogue certainly played an enormous role and I must congratulate the vendors and the preparers for the way the yearlings were presented."

For the second year straight, Terang's Matthew Craven purchased the top lot Alderbaran Knox, Lot 35. Craven paid $90,000 for a striking Muscle Hill colt, out of Kyvalley Aldebaran - a full-brother to the 2017 sales topper he purchased 12 months ago.

The colt was prepared by Danny and Melinda Thackeray on behalf of Aldebaran Lodge, which had 12 yearlings in today's sale.

Aldebaran also produced "Aldebaran Stephan" (a colt by Pegasus Spur out of Sundonna) - a full-brother to the fastest Australasian-bred trotting mare Maori Time - which went for $60,000, "Aldebaran Dominic" (a colt by Andover Hall out of Aldebaran Dream), purchased by Jim Connelly for $50,000, and "Aldebaran Zander" (a colt by Muscle Hill out of Yield Boko) for $46,000.

Chris Lang and Haley Toulmin also had a successful day, selling an Angus Hall-Miss Warbucks colt for $42,000 to Molander Racing after a spirited bidding contest, and an Angus Hall-Shes An Image colt to Rob Thompson for $41,000.

The live stream of the APTS this year was well-viewed, with the number of people 'currently viewing' the stream hovering at about 150 for the bulk of the day.

By Cody Winnell (thetrots.com.au)

2018 Sale Results

LOT NAME SIRE DAM SEX PURCHASE PRICE BUYER 1 ANGUS HALL BLACK CURLEW GELDING $17,000 Timothy McLean 2 MAJESTIC SON BLARING COLT Passed In 3 MAJESTIC SON BONNIE SUNDON NZ COLT $15,000 Gavan Holt 4 ALDEBARAN APRIL TRIXTON (US) ALDEBARAN BREEZE FILLY $17,000 Yabby Dam Farms 5 ANGUS HALL BRITE N LUCKY FILLY $14,000 William Kucks 6 ALDEBARAN JETHRO ANDOVER HALL BROMAC ALDEBARAN COLT Passed In 7 GREAT SUCCESS BRYLIN CRESCENT FILLY $15,000 Susan Hayes 8 ORLANDO VICI CARIBOU CALDER FILLY Passed In 9 CRAZED (US) CATCHYA MAYA COLT $9,000 Dominic Schembri 10 IMPERIAL COUNT CATCHYA MUSCLE COLT $5,500 Gavan Holt 12 ANGUS HALL CLOUD CHASER COLT $36,000 Lisa & Maddie Ray 13 MAJESTIC SON CONSHE FILLY Passed In 14 TRIXTON (US) COUNTESS ANGELA COLT Passed In 15 MUSCLE HILL CRUZENTHEPACIFIC COLT $22,000 Gavan Holt 16 ALDEBARAN DEKOTA YIELD BOKO ALDEBARAN DEEGAN FILLY $16,000 Matt Craven 17 WISHING STONE DIEDRE DEVILLE COLT $15,500 Emanuel Portelli 18 ALDEBARAN DOMINIC ANDOVER HALL ALDEBARAN DREAM COLT $50,000 KPC Racing 19 BACARDI LINDY USA EAGLES IMAGE FILLY $9,000 James Warnock 21 ANDOVER HALL ELUSIVE CHARM COLT $20,500 Wells Family Group 22 MAJESTIC SON FORTUNATE PHOENIX FILLY $21,000 Simone Walker 23 MAJESTIC SON GLADYS EMANUEL FILLY $17,000 Norm Visca 24 ANDOVER HALL GLUTEUS MAXIMUS COLT $30,000 KPC Racing 27 ALDEBARAN HERBIE ANDOVER HALL ALDEBARAN HONEY COLT $20,000 Peter Males 28 MAJESTIC SON ILLAWONG BLUSH FILLY $29,000 Carmel Aquilina 29 MAJESTIC SON ILLAWONG MOONSHINE COLT $30,000 Justin Baker 30 ALDEBARAN STEVIE YIELD BOKO IM SONIALEELEE FILLY $8,000 Peter Gabriel 32 ARMBRO VARIABLE CA JANOVER HANOVER NZ COLT Passed In 33 TENNOTRUMP JEWEL OF THE NIGHT FILLY $10,000 Michael Gadsden 34 CRAZED (US) KANO CLASSIC FILLY Passed In 35 ALDEBARAN KNOX MUSCLE HILL KYVALLEY ALDEBARAN COLT $90,000 Matt Craven 36 ANGUS HALL LA TONNERALLA FILLY $22,000 Brent Lilley 37 BACARDI LINDY USA LOVER OR LOSER NZ COLT Passed In 38 BACARDI LINDY USA MIRIAMA COLT $4,000 Terry Franklin 39 GREAT SUCCESS MISS CEEJAY FILLY Passed In 40 ANGUS HALL MISS WARBUCKS COLT $42,000 Molander Harness Racing 41 CRAZED (US) MY MISSINDEPENDENT COLT $8,500 Kate Hargreaves 42 MUSCLES YANKEE NANDY NOOT NZ FILLY $20,000 Frank Evans 43 YANKEE SPIDER PACKED UP EARLY FILLY $7,000 James Warnock 44 ALDEBARAN PHOEBE YIELD BOKO ALDEBARAN PEGGY FILLY $16,000 Haydon Gray 45 DANNY BOUCHEA PEPPERELL DARGENT FILLY $6,000 Lisa Fitzpatrick 46 BACARDI LINDY USA POET LAUREATE COLT $8,000 Michael Cole 47 SKYVALLEY POIGNANT COLT $15,000 Giuseppe Zappulla 48 BACARDI LINDY USA REDNECK COLT $17,000 David Scott 49 ALDEBARAN BRYCE ANGUS HALL ALDEBARAN REVENUE COLT $15,000 Paddy Lee 50 ANGUS HALL SHES AN IMAGE COLT $41,000 Rob Thompson 51 MAJESTIC SON SIXTY PLUS FILLY $25,000 Danny Zavitsanos 52 BACARDI LINDY USA SPRINGHASPRUNG FILLY $6,500 Alfred Spiteri 53 PEGASUS SPUR STAR OF JORDAINE COLT $15,000 Renee Comben 54 DEJARMBRO (US) STARLET LAVEC FILLY $16,000 Sharyn O'Brien 55 ALDEBARAN STEPHAN PEGASUS SPUR SUNDONNA COLT $60,000 APTS as Agent 56 ALDEBARAN SUNRISE SKYVALLEY ALDEBARAN SUNSET FILLY $8,000 Peter Gabriel 57 TRIXTON (US) SWEET PRETENSE COLT Passed In 58 MAJESTIC SON ZESTA COLT $26,000 B&T Cormack Racing 59 ALDEBARAN ZANDER MUSCLE HILL ZOIA BOKO COLT $46,000 APTS as Agent 60 MUSCLE HILL ABANDONED ANNIE COLT $20,000 Anthony Crossland 61 GREAT SUCCESS ALABAMA SHOWDOWN FILLY $5,000 Anthony O'Connor 62 MUSCLE HILL ALEPPO MIDAS COLT $65,000 RED Harness Racing 63 PEGASUS SPUR ALL FINESSE COLT $32,000 Meagan Lang 64 TENNOTRUMP AMAORI SPUR COLT $6,000 Kerrie Lee 65 MAJESTIC SON AVID FILLY $6,000 Alfred Spiteri