San Carlo wins Cup, bring on Inters!

After beating one of the best Maryborough Cup fields in recent memory, the harness racing team behind Inter Dominion bound star San Carlo couldn’t be happier.

“He did it really easily. I was looking around wondering where they had all got to,” driver Bec Bartley said of San Carlo’s 1:56.6 Maryborough Cup win today over 2690m in front of a big crowd.

San Carlo blitzed out of the gate to lead the field, showing the kind of gate speed that will aid him enormously in his quest for glory at a track like Gloucester Park in a month’s time.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Bartley said of San Carlo’s gate speed today. “After 100m I couldn’t believe it. I just encouraged him a bit. Steve and I have never really asked him to show that, but to know he’s got it really gives us great confidence.”

San Carlo romped around Maryborough in quarters of 29.4, 28.9, 28.4 and 27.6 on his way to a 3m win over reigning Len Smith Mile winner My Field Marshal.

The Mach Three -Bridge Player gelding is trained by Stephen O’Donoghue.

Bartley said she “just can’t wait” to get to Perth to drive in the Inters, but first things first, San Carlo will likely head to Yarra Valley for the club’s Cup on Oaks Day, Thursday, November 9.

The last time rankings were released San Carlo had jumped from No.42 to No.30 and was virtually assured a start in the first round of Inter Dominion heats on November 24.

“Hopefully he’s climbed a bit further again now,” Bartley said.

San Carlo picks up four points on the Victorian Trots Country Cups Championship to share the lead with leg one winner Messini, while Mr Mojito finished third today to give trainer Kerryn Manning two horses on the Championship ladder after Ideal Success’s second placing last week at Swan Hill.

Sparkling Cup success

John Meade-trained trotter Sparkling Success won today’s Seelite Windows and Doors Maryborough Trotters Cup by 2.1m over Clover Mac.

Driven a treat by Chris Svanosio, the six-year-old Great Success -Diamond Insitu gelding powered past race favourite My Tribeca (fourth) in the home straight and held off Kate and Andy Gath’s Clover Mac late in a mile rate of 2:03.5 for the 2690m standing start race.

Our Twentyten finished third for Rod Petroff.

Terang mare Perth bound?

Following her slashing third placing today at Maryborough, Terang mare Keayang Kallisto might be joining fellow south-west star Jilliby Jagger on the plane west for the Perth classics.

Flight availability is being looked at and options considered for the recent Blossom Lady winner, who ran third from the back row today in a spicy C3-C4 pace won by supremely talented Shadow Sax over another rising star in Audi Hare.

Darby double

Young gun reinsman Darby McGuigan drove the winners of races three and four today on Cup Day at Maryborough, both at bolters’ odds.

McGuigan struck first aboard Glen Davies-trained trotter Brandons Price at $14.70 before a huge boilover aboard Shot To Stardom for trainer Jody Woodham-Murdoch in the C0 pace, winning at $41.70.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)