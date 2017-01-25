Nathan Jack, Turnbull, Pitt & Bartley suspended

With respect to the actions taken by Victoria Police on 11 January, 2017 involving the service of charges on four harness racing participants, Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) provides the following update:

In accordance with Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 183, the HRV Stewards have today suspended the licences of Mr Nathan Jack, Ms Lisa Bartley, Mr Mark Pitt and Ms Amanda Turnbull with immediate effect.

In making this decision, the HRV stewards have considered all relevant information including the submissions provided on behalf of the participants as to why no action should be taken against the participants or their licences in the circumstances.

The participants have been advised of their rights of appeal against this decision and any such appeal must be lodged with the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board Registrar by 5.00pm on 27 January, 2017.

As these matters are now before the courts, HRV will not be commenting at this time.