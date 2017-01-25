Day At The Track

Nathan Jack, Turnbull, Pitt & Bartley suspended

02:31 PM 25 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nathan Jack
Nathan Jack

With respect to the actions taken by Victoria Police on 11 January, 2017 involving the service of charges on four harness racing participants, Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) provides the following update:

In accordance with Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 183, the HRV Stewards have today suspended the licences of Mr Nathan Jack, Ms Lisa Bartley, Mr Mark Pitt and Ms Amanda Turnbull with immediate effect.

In making this decision, the HRV stewards have considered all relevant information including the submissions provided on behalf of the participants as to why no action should be taken against the participants or their licences in the circumstances.

The participants have been advised of their rights of appeal against this decision and any such appeal must be lodged with the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary (RAD) Board Registrar by 5.00pm on 27 January, 2017.

As these matters are now before the courts, HRV will not be commenting at this time.

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Aime J. Choquette, top horse trainer, dies at age 102
25-Jan-2017 14:01 PM NZDT
Medusa goes worst to first in Meadows feature
25-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Claim To Fame, Tetrick shine at the Valley
25-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Date and time for USTA debate announced
25-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Yonkers' Sunday set for 12:30 pm first post
25-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Brian Sears, Steve Wolf on It's Post Time With JJ Graci
25-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Amateur racing series takes off
25-Jan-2017 06:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News