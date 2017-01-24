$400,000 Victoria Cup draw

03:47 PM 24 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Cruz Bromac
Cruz Bromac is the big shortener from 3 with the bookies

The barrier draw for Saturday night’s Group 1 Eynesbury Victoria Cup was held this morning at the offices of Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) and hot favourite Lazarus drew barrier six.

The draw was broadcast live across HRV’s Twitter and Facebook channels and hosted by Good Form’s Jason Bonnington.

“Huge twist, Vic Cup barrier draw, Hectorjayjay 9 and Lazarus 6. Massive advantage Lazarus. Will be $1.40 now,” Sky’s Adam Hamilton tweeted.

“Lazarus looks to have mortage on Vic Cup following seminal barrier draw just moments ago. I expect $1.30. Cruz Bromac the shortener from 3,” tweeted Bonnington.

While Lazarus looks a short-priced favourite, punters will note he was toppled in the weekend’s PETstock Ballarat Cup when long odds-on.

2017 Eynesbury Victoria Cup, Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton

1: Mach Doro
2: Major Crocker
3: Cruz Bromac
4: Tact Tate
5: Major Secret
6: Lazarus
7: John Of Arc
-----------------------
8: Bling It On
9: Hectorjayjay
10: Messini
11: Young Modern
12: Yayas Hot Spot (emergency)
13: Allblack Stride

Book your Summer of Glory experience now at www.summerofglory.com.au

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Inductees into the Living Horse Hall of Fame
24-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
Atta Boy Dan digs in; Palone wins five
24-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
Maryland Horse World Expo
24-Jan-2017 06:01 AM NZDT
Mark Friedman, Dan Hennessey to Florida Hall of Fame
24-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Claim of Star Messenger has paid dividends
24-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Super English video promo for Prix D'Amerique
24-Jan-2017 02:01 AM NZDT
Barbara Brainard, 74, Passes
24-Jan-2017 02:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News