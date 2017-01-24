$400,000 Victoria Cup draw

Cruz Bromac is the big shortener from 3 with the bookies

The barrier draw for Saturday night’s Group 1 Eynesbury Victoria Cup was held this morning at the offices of Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) and hot favourite Lazarus drew barrier six.

The draw was broadcast live across HRV’s Twitter and Facebook channels and hosted by Good Form’s Jason Bonnington.

“Huge twist, Vic Cup barrier draw, Hectorjayjay 9 and Lazarus 6. Massive advantage Lazarus. Will be $1.40 now,” Sky’s Adam Hamilton tweeted.

“Lazarus looks to have mortage on Vic Cup following seminal barrier draw just moments ago. I expect $1.30. Cruz Bromac the shortener from 3,” tweeted Bonnington.

While Lazarus looks a short-priced favourite, punters will note he was toppled in the weekend’s PETstock Ballarat Cup when long odds-on.

2017 Eynesbury Victoria Cup, Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton

1: Mach Doro

2: Major Crocker

3: Cruz Bromac

4: Tact Tate

5: Major Secret

6: Lazarus

7: John Of Arc

-----------------------

8: Bling It On

9: Hectorjayjay

10: Messini

11: Young Modern

12: Yayas Hot Spot (emergency)

13: Allblack Stride

