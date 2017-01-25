Vincent hot favourite on starry night at Melton

Vincent has a stranglehold on the VHRSC Victoria Derby if you believe the harness racing markets.

The three-year-old member of Mark Purdon’s All Stars squad is long odds-on favourite according to some markets following his demolition job win at Geelong last Thursday night.

Vincent led from gate two and comfortably accounted for older horses in a C2-C3 with a mile rate of 1:58.7 for the 2100-metre trip. He only really clicked up at the finish with a 27.7 final 400m dash. And he was in second gear.

But the rising star Kiwi winner of six out of seven races has secured the visitor’s draw in his Derby heat (Race 4 at Melton on Saturday night), the son of Art Major -Kept For Pleasure to come out of gate seven.

Despite the barrier, TAB.com.au has installed Vincent $1.30 favourite for his heat ahead of Team Tritton trained Blue Moon Rising (gate two, $6) and Emma Stewart-trained Rocknroll Icon (gate three, $6.50).

Derby heat one sees Be Jacks Legend top of the market ($2) despite his gate seven draw, with South Australian border-hopper Emain Macha $5.50 second pick, polemarker Somewhere Secret $6 and last-start South Australian Derby winner Our Jimmie $7.

Last season’s Breeders Crown two-year-old champ Our Little General is favourite in the final of the three heats on Saturday night, the Stewart-trained gun a $2.30 favourite ahead of equal second picks Motu Meteor and Jilliby Kung Fu (barriers one and two, $4 apiece).

Andy Gath trains unbeaten Beach Surge, who is on the fifth line of betting in heat three at $10 from gate six.

“It’s a tough draw and in my opinion it’s the strongest heat,” Gath said. “I like him and he should only get better.”

Meanwhile, last year's Derby winner Lazarus is favourite for the Eynesbury Victoria Cup on Saturday night.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)