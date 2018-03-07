Day At The Track

Yonkers International on radar for Sparkling Success

07:38 AM 07 Mar 2018 NZDT
John Meade
John Meade and Chris Svanosio
It's got a bit of Crocodile Dundee about it - the dairy farmer from Victoria's south-west heading to the biggest smoke of them all, the Big Apple - New York City, for a $1.3 million horse race.

Mick Dundee isn't a dairy farmer and as far as we know didn't train horses, but there are plenty of parallels between the man who hunts crocodiles and the dairy farmer who hunts race wins.

John Meade says he is stoked to be invited to contest the $1.3 million Yonkers International Trot in New York in October with his champion trotter Sparkling Success.
"I would say at this stage we'll be making the trip but there's a bit of water to go under the bridge yet," the affable trainer whose race-night hat is not dissimilar to Croc Dundee's told the Warrnambool Standard's Tim Auld.

Read the full story at TheTrots.com.au

 

