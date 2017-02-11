Day At The Track

Trotters lead Meadowlands card

04:00 AM 11 Feb 2017 NZDT
The Meadowlands
The Meadowlands
East Rutherford, NJ - Friday night's harness racing feature comes up in race two where a balanced field of six trotters do battle for a purse of $18,000.
 
Muscle Diamond comes right back after an impressive front end win against similar last week in 1:53.4. The now five-year-old has returned nicely after a year away for cagey conditioner Brett Bittle and regular driver John Campbell. Muscle Diamond, owned by the Kellers and Bittles, has been assigned the outside and is a slight 5/2 morning line choice for this encounter.
 
Crosby's Clam Bake fell but a half length short to Muscle Diamond in last week's race and has been posted just to that one's left. Opulent Yankee returns after a good try across the river and was a winner when last seen in these parts. B Yoyo, Classical Annie and new shooter War Cry Hall round out the solid six pack.
 
Patrons can "Get Lucky" on Friday by entering the Cupid's Cash Out contest where $50 goes to somebody when a winning driver's colors include some red.
 
It all gets underway at 7:15 p.m.
 
 
 
 
 
