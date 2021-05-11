Trotters on display at Aby

The Aby harness racing card in Sweden on Sunday was a great show featuring four top races and some well-regarded winners.

The Lovely Godivas (250,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) saw 2/1 Allegra Gifont (5f Maharajah - Realm of Fancy - Ginger Somolli) triumph in 1.13.2kr for Mika Forss and trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. This was her 17th career win in 30 starts for 2,082,760SEK earned. 10/1 Mellby Harissa (5f Maharajah - Merger Blue Chip - Cantab Hall) was second for Robert Bergh.

In the Gr. I King Gustaf Pokal (1,000,000SEK first money, 2140 meters autostart), Onas Prince (4m Chocolatier -Sobra - Pine Chip ) scored in 1.13kr for trainer/driver Per Nordstrom at 1.6/1 odds. Onas Prince is unbeaten in four 2021 starts and has 12 career victories in 17 appearances now for 2,762,200SEK earned. Rome Pays Off (4m Muscle Hill - Order by Wish) was second for Robert Bergh.

In the Queen Silvias Pokal (1,000,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, mares) the 4.3/1 Fifty Cent Piece (4f Muscle Hill - Thatsnotmyname - Windsongs Legacy - Graceful Touch) scored for Robert Bergh timed in 1.12.6kr. This one secured her seventh career triumph in 20 starts now for 2,429,854SEK. This day she bested Honey Mearas (4f Readly Express - Khao Manee - Muscles Yankee ) with Orjan Kihlstrom up.

The card also included the Lyon GP (250,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) and 12/1 Rotate (5g Scarlet Knight - Hermit Lady - Express Ride ) won in 1.13.8kr for Bjorn Goop. He defeated 1.1/1 favorite Hail Mary (5m Googoo Gaagaa - Dreams) for Robert Bergh and Upset Face (5m Joke Face - Iona LB - Supergill ) was third for Adrian Kolgjini.

The Elitloppet invites as now listed below:

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



