Trotters take spotlight Day 3 at Lexington

Trotters commanded the spotlight during the third session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale. Muscle Hill colt Knockout Lindy commanded a top bid of $172,000 to lead the 180 yearlings to pass through the sales ring on Wednesday evening (Oct. 7).

The triple-eligible Knockout Lindy (hip 477) — who is eligible to stakes programs in New Jersey, Kentucky and Massachusetts — sold to Kenneth Jacobs for $172,000 from the Preferred Equine consignment on behalf of Lindy Farms. He is the fourth foal from Kinda Crazy Lindy, and a half-brother to Kinda Lucky Lindy, who has earned over $250,000 to date in his racing career.

Walner colt Play Fiercely (hip 392), who is eligible to both the New Jersey and Kentucky stakes programs, sold for $160,000 to Marcus Melander, who served as an agent for Courant Inc. The second foal of former Pennsylvania standout Womans Will was bred by Ontarians Al Libfeld and Marvin Katz and was part of a strong consignment from Kentuckiana Farms.

The highest-grossing pacers on the session were the Brittany Farms-raised American Classic (hip 391), who attracted a $120,000 bid from Wallace Standardbreds of Puslinch, Ont., and Spring Haven Farm's Bettor Dance (hip 470), for whom John Cancelliere paid an identical amount.

Of the 10 yearlings to sell for at least $100,000, Åke Svanstedt purchased three of them, including California Gold (hip 417), a Muscle Hill colt who sold for $120,000; Bur Bun (hip 422), a son of Googoo Gaagaa who sold for $105,000; and Southwind Frank filly Totality (hip 364), who was jointly the highest-grossing filly on the session at $100,000 and is out of Buckette winner Miss Tezsla.

In all, the 180 yearlings grossed $6,497,000 and yielded an average price of $36,094, representing a drop from $7,656,000 in aggregate receipts (-15.1 per cent) and a per-yearling average of $44,254 (-18.4 per cent) from the 173 yearlings sold at last year's third Lexington session.

Thus far, 479 yearlings have passed through the Lexington sales ring this week and over $32.9 million has changed hands.