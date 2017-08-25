Trotting Colts spur excitement in Sires Stakes

Mission Accepted put forth a decisive 1:57 victory in the first of three $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for harness racing 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters on a cool Thursday evening, Aug. 24, at Scioto Downs.

The freshman son by Manofmanymissions was steered by Ryan Stahl for trainer and co-owner Jeff Conger for partners Knox Services, Mt. Vernon, OH and David Wills of Newark, OH. The homebred youngster lowered his career mark by three ticks with his second career win.

Mission Accepted finished third in the first OSS leg on July 7 at Northfield Park, then broke stride in Leg 2 and again went off gait in a $44,500 Ohio Fair Stake on July 29 at Scioto Downs. However, he rebounded on August 7 to win the third OSS leg at Northfield Park in 1:57.4.

"Jeff (trainer Conger) changed his rigging around--specifically his bit--and it's made a world of difference," noted Stahl.

Mission Accepted, the even-money favorite, bested 7-1 Dance Withsomebody (Robin Miller) by 3¼ lengths, with 5-2 Sugar Top notching third-place honors with Peter Wrenn at the lines.

The bay colt now has two wins and one third in five starts with $44,800 in his coffers. He is the fifth of six foals out of the SJ's Photo mare Witty Girl 3, 1;58.2f ($32,602) and is a half-brother to March Awareness (by Ken Warkentin ) 4, 1:54, a 29-race winner with $346,534 in earnings; and to Witty's Winner (by Jailhouse Jesse ) 5, 1:54.4s ($95,757).

In My Dreams, the 8-5 choice in the second OSS division, lowered his career mark from 1:58 to 1:56.3 in his winning finish for trainer-driver Sandy Beatty.

Owned by Brent Davis, Zanesville, OH and Hatfield Stables, Columbus, OH, the son of Winning Fireworks posted his third career victory in six tries. He also owns a pair of second-place finishes and one third with $68,515 in his coffers.

In My Dreams bested 7-2 Dontforgetmaster (Josh Sutton) by three-quarters of a length and 3-1 Count On Cody (Jason Brewer) with his come-from-behind triumph. He was second in the second OSS leg on July 18 at Scioto Downs and then won Leg 3 on August 7 at Northfield Park in 1:58. He is the first foal out of the Kadabra mare Iam Spikes Wish 3, 2:04h ($10,746).

Joggingtothebank picked the perfect time to break his maiden, trotting to a 1:59.2 win in the third OSS division for driver Danny Noble.

Owned by Julie Ann Sweet, Akron, OH; Dale Sweet, Toledo, OH; and trainer Marty Wollam, Vienna, OH, the chestnut son of Break The Bank K was a half a length winner over 39-1 Sand Cash (Tyler Smith), with 43-1 Last Mission (Josh Sutton) nailing down third-place money.

Joggingtothebank, who was sent off at 4-1 odds, upped his bankroll to $48,540 for his connections.

"He hasn't had any soundness issues, he's just been slow to mature," offered owner Dale Sweet. "He's still a baby who needs to grow up."

The lanky freshman was making his fifth lifetime start, having previously finished second in OSS leg 3 on August 7 at Northfield; second in Leg 2 on July 18 at Scioto; and fourth in the first leg at Northfield on July 8.

Ohio Sires Stakes action continues at Scioto Downs on Friday night with 3-year-old trotting fillies and 3-year-old pacing colts in fourth round action.