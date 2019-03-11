March 9, 2019 - Saturday’s harness racing trotting action at Cagnes sur Mer showcased the start of the weekend of speed with five of the seven races contested at the unusual 1609 meters (one mile) autostart format.

The Prix de Pise (purse 21,000€, 1609 meters autostart, European eligibles six year old females) saw Gina Schermer (6f Varenne -Ellymay) score in gate to wire fashion for Rick Ebbinge, the pilot for trainer Jeruen Engwerda and owner Stal Schermer.

She was timed in 1.10.6kr (mile 1:53.4) and the victory increased her career earnings to 84,599€.

Ua Huka (6f Muscles Yankee -Fancy Bi) took second with Rene Legati at the lines for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Third was Ulena Car (6f Garden Spot -Ghinea Car) with G.P. Minucci up for trainer Lorenzo Baldi.

Gina Schermer

The other mile distance races also showed speed. The Prix Pisoni (purse 20,000€, 1609 meters autostart, European eligibles) went to the 3/5 favorite Rache HBD (9m Brad’s Photo -Liebe HBD) timed in 1.11.2kr (mile 1:54.6) with Cesare Ferranti aboard for trainer/owner Matteo Rostelli, 33.4/1 Thiago Three (g Naglo ) was second for Romain Derieux and Bella de la Basle (8f Echo ) took third for pilot Y-A Briand.

The winner now has career earnings of 117,606€.

The six year old males battled in the Prix de Balogne (purse 21,000€, 1609 meters autostart, European eligible six year old males) with Umberto (6m Broadway Hall -Depuis Blue) victorious for driver Filippo Rocca and trainer Fausto Barelli.

Race time was 1.11.2kr (mile 1:54.5) for the now career winner of 86,352€.

Muscle Boy AS (6m Muscle Hill -Zelda Per) was second for Cornelia Mayr, trainer Gerhard Mayr and Stall Antonshof.

Third went to Unorcs duc Grafa’ (6m Goetmals Wood -Minuit) with Claudio Baldi aboard for trainer Cristian Rizzo.

Apprentice drivers contested the Prix de Naples (purse 12,000€, 1609 meters autostart) with Vitinou (10f Jet Fortuna -Hircca) victorious timed in 1.11.8kr (mile 1:55.5).

Thomas Audin teamed this Junior Guelpa trainee.

Amateur drivers battled in the Prix de Modene (purse 5,500€, 1609 meters autostart) with Cactus du Donjon (7g So Lovely Girl -Reine du Donjon) scoring, timed in 1.12.6kr (mile 1:56.8).

Celine Huguet teamed the winner for trainer Guillaume Richard Haguet.

On the good harness racing undercard this Grand Criterium de Vitesse day was a selection of races for three, four and five year olds plus the day’s Quinte+ event.

The Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix de Rome (purse 41,000€, 2925 meters, 15 European starters) with the favorite being 1.2/1 Cash And Go, the brother to Bold Eagle.

He was in the hunt early, took a pocket seat, and showed little in the lane as the death seat traveling and 13.7/1 Colonel Bond (7g Revel d’Anama -Miss Margaretha) scored timed in 1.13.8kr.

Pierre Vercruysse was the pilot for trainer J.P. Ensch and owner Alain Dutheil.

The winner recorded his 13th career win in 56 starts now for 378,050€ earned.

11.8/1 Viking Fromentro (10g Capriccio ) was second for Pierre Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque, ahead of 12.8/1 Balooka du Boccail (8g f Look de Star ) reined by trainer Yves Hurel.

6.8/1 Usain Henna and 16.9/1 Baldi Star completed the top five and the exact order Q+ payoff for a 2€ ticket was 92,382.20€.

There were 18 winning tickets and the Q+ pool was 6,284,172€, setting up total race pools (all bets including the Quinte+) of over 10,039,000€.

The Prix de Vichy (purse 45,000€, 2925 meters, eight three year old starters) went to the 7/10 favorite Go On Boy (3m Password -Balginette) reined by trainer Romain Derieux to his fourth win in just seven career starts, Race time was 1.15.4krkr for the now earner of 49,420€.

The 3.9/1 Gun Sissi (4m Vabellino ) was second with trainer Y-A Briand aboard and 9.7/1 Giorgio Perrine (3g Aladin d’Ecajeul ) was third for owner/trainer/driver Anthony Muidebled, who has a great day at CSM along with Derieux.

Famous Lady (4f Prodigious -Une Lady de Nappe) took the Prix Var-Matin (purse 45,000€, 2925 meters, four year olds) clocked in 1.13.7kr with Eric Raffin the catch-driver of this 5.4/1 odds mare. Nicolas Ensch trains this one for breeder/owner Louis Baudron and the win increased her life earnings to 77,990€.

The 9/10 favorite First In Love (4m Goetmals Wood -Just In Love) was second with Loris Garcia aboard for Ecurie du Vieux Chene.

Third was 16.2/1 Franklin Park (4g Prince Gede ) for the aforementioned Anthony Muidebled, the owner/trainer/driver.

The 14.2/1 outsider Ekiango de Nile (5g Olimede -Sophia Saint Juvin) took the Prix du Club de l’Eco (purse 45,000€, 2925 meters, five year olds) timed in 1.13.7kr and reined by owner/trainer Anthony Muidebled to victory that raised his life earnings to 123,310€.

The 4/5 favorite Elvis du Vallon (5m Reve de Beylev ) was second reined by trainer Nicolas Ensch.

Third went to 5/1 Eclat de Gloire (5g Tiego d’Etang ) with trainer Loris Garcia at the lines.

The Prix Club Sante (purse 45,000€, 2925 meters, 11 starters) went to the 5/2 favorite Django du Bocage (6g Real de Lou -Plume Bleue) handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Romauld Mourice to the 1.13.6kr victory, his 10th in 42 starts for 158,800€ earned.

14.8/1 Dimidisia (6f Phlegyas ) was second for trainer/driver Loris Garcia and 4.6/1 Delmonica (6f Prince d’Espace ) was third handled by owner/trainer Anthony Muidebled.

Thomas H. Hicks