Trotting action returns to Kincsem Park

January 27, 2019 - Racing and wagering harness racing action returned on Sunday to Kincsem Park following their December 31 Festival. The return coincided with the Prix d’Amerique and wagering options were in part synched to the big race in Paris.

The top races at Kincsem Park were the Evnyito DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) and the January Handicap (purse 400,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart).

The former went to 9/2 odds Ujrazz (6m Maximus Lindy -Gyorjuli!) with trainer Laszlo Kolozsi up.

Kabala Menes Kft bred the winner that was timed in 1.17.6kr.

2/1 Rocky HR (7m Roc de Montfort -Times-Sjs Photo) was second for Andrea Fazekas and third went to 7.1/1 Timoko RL (6m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) reined by trainer Robert Varhidi.

Ujrazz

The top undercard race was the January Handicap and veteran classmaster Sanger MS (9g Victory Scream -Samba MS- Armbro Goal ) scored on the front end at 2.2/1 odds.

Andor Angyal teamed the Goran Zolnaji trainee that was timed in 1.18.8kr.

26.5/1 odds Ugyeske (6f Ata Star L -Franciska- Witsends Speedy ) was second for driver Balint Nyilasi and trainer Laszlo Kolozsi.

The 2.6/1 second choice Utodlo (6m Maximus Lindy -Juss- Valley Guardian ) was third handled by amateur pilot Tamas Tanczer for trainer Zoltan Horvath.

Sanger MS

Of interest regarding Hungarian trotting was a purchase at Arqana-Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale on Friday evening.

A lot offered by Philippe Allaire was acquired for 27,000€ by Prolongo Import Export Kft that campaigns for Joszef Rutkai at Kincsem Park.

He has previously made purchases in Paris such as the good Conway Hall son What A Man.

This one, the five year old stallion Dhitkti Vedaquais, was an excellent three year old in France and has earned 358,350€ as a groupe I and II winner.

He was unraced in 2017, but returned in 2018 and was winless in eight starts.

Dhikti Vedaquais

Qualifié 27/11/2015 - GROSBOIS - Attelé - 1'19"0

Musique (18) 7a 8a 8a Da 8m 5m 8a 7a ra (16) 1m

Sexe M

Année de naissance 2013

Robe BAI

Victoires 5

Crack Series 5236ème

Gains 358 350 €

Record 1'12"9

Père THORENS VEDAQUAIS

Mère MARIE BLANQUE

Eleveur Jean Pierre GUAY

Entraineur P. ALLAIRE

Propriétaire P. ALLAIRE