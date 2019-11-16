Day At The Track

Trotting feature to son of Archangel

06:06 PM 16 Nov 2019 NZDT
Icanflylikeanangel, harness racing
Icanflylikeanangel
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, November 15, 2019 -- With not a distaff derby in sight a harness racing Friday night (Nov. 15th), Yonkers Raceway offered $22,000 tri-features.

Using some editorial discretion, we went with the trotters.

Odds-on favorite Icanflylikeanangel (Jason Bartlett, $3.30) has no issues whatsoever. From post position No. 5, he worked around Majestic Brayden (Joe Bongiorno), making the lead before a :28.1 opening quarter-mile.

From, there, it was a :58.2 intermission and 1:27 three-quarters, with pole-sitting Lord Cromwell (Matt Kakaley) not getting close first-up from third. Icanflylikeanangel owned a length-and-three-quarter lead into the lane, needing only to hold off his immediate stalker.

He did, defeating Majestic Brayden by a couple of lengths in 1:55.2. Third went to Lord Cromwell, sharing the minors with Sumatra (George Brennan) and I'm the Muscle (Dan Dube).

For Icanflylikeanangel, a 5-year-old Archangel gelding co-owned by Pollack Racing & Randy Bendis and trained by Scott DiDomenico, it was his fifth win in 21 seasonal starts.

The exacta paid $31, the triple returned $90 and the superfecta paid $332.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Nov. 16th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $3,858.09 and a $15,000 guaranteed pool. The guarantee is in conjunction with the U.S. Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering Program.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 Saturday night. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Saturday’s Pick 5 program pages accompany this release.  

 
  YR Sat., 11-16-19 P5 program pages.pdf
212K View as HTML Download

BY FRANK DRUCKER

Publicity Director, Empire City @ Yonkers Raceway

