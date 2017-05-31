Trotting in the Turf and the Surf

Sunday’s Trophee Plages (surf) harness racing series began at Julloubille-les-Pins with the Prix de la Societe du Cheval Francais (purse €20,000, 2700 meters distance handicap, surf) with victory to 25 meter penalized Bolt (6m, Prince Gede -Souvola) in rein to Christophe Gallier, also owner/trainer. Athena de Blain (7f Flash de Cosse -Image de Toronto) took second for trainer/driver Franck Furet. Time was unreported. The next surf events are set for June 30, July 2 and August 27.

Trotting on turf took place this day as well. At LaRoche-Posay was the Prix du Futuroscope (purse €32,000, 2600 meters, 16 starters). 9.6/1 As d’Urfist (7g Instill -Perle d’Urfist) scored for Pierre Tijou teaming for owner/trainer Franck Leblanc, racing at Solvalla. The Prix de la Municipalite (purse €32,000, 2600 meters, 16 entrants) went to 14/1 Valto ds Landiers (8g Kesaco Phedo -Ovetane du Louvet) driven by breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Cheradame. Times of these turf events were not reported.

On the dirt course at Chartres the Prix Ste L’te Thoreau (purse €24,000, 2800 meters, 14 starters) went to 1.14kr timed and 3/1 odds Gross Weight (m Scarlet Knight -Elma Jet) reined by Clement Duvaldestin, for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Johann Schembri.

Today (May 29) racing was at LeCroise Laroche with a top event being the Prix Yarrah Boko (purse €25,000, 2825 meters, 14 starters). Victory went to 1.4/1 Alpha d’Azif (7g Jain de Beval -Irecte Barbes) teamed by the trainer, Romain Derieux, a monte winner yesterday at Solvalla. His trainee this day was timed in 1.13.7kr. Action also took place on the turf, a Sunday summer staple, at Sable-sur-Sarthe with the Grand Prix Poulonneries et Visseries (purse €24,000, 2825 meters distance handicapped). Jacques Bruneau teamed his trainee Bon Vent (6g Baccarat du Pont -l’Aventuriere) to victory for owner Ecurie JR. The 25 meter handicapped Azuer des Caillons (7m Quaker Jet -Douce Nuit) was second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.

Thomas H. Hicks