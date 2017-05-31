Day At The Track

Trotting in the Turf and the Surf

06:19 AM 31 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trophee Plages (surf)
Sunday’s Trophee Plages (surf) series begins
Le Trot Photo

Sunday’s Trophee  Plages (surf) harness racing series began at Julloubille-les-Pins with the Prix de la Societe du Cheval Francais (purse €20,000, 2700 meters distance handicap, surf) with victory to 25 meter penalized Bolt (6m, Prince Gede-Souvola) in rein to  Christophe Gallier, also owner/trainer. Athena de Blain (7f Flash de Cosse-Image de Toronto) took second for trainer/driver Franck Furet. Time was unreported. The next surf events are set for June 30, July 2 and August 27.

Trotting on turf took place this day as well. At LaRoche-Posay was the Prix du Futuroscope (purse €32,000, 2600 meters, 16 starters). 9.6/1 As d’Urfist (7g Instill-Perle d’Urfist) scored for Pierre Tijou teaming for owner/trainer Franck Leblanc, racing at Solvalla. The Prix de la Municipalite (purse €32,000, 2600 meters, 16 entrants) went to 14/1 Valto ds Landiers (8g Kesaco Phedo-Ovetane du Louvet) driven by breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Cheradame. Times of these turf events were not reported.

On the dirt course at Chartres the Prix Ste L’te Thoreau (purse €24,000, 2800 meters, 14 starters) went to 1.14kr timed and 3/1 odds Gross Weight (m Scarlet Knight-Elma Jet) reined by Clement Duvaldestin, for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Johann Schembri.

Today (May 29) racing was at LeCroise Laroche with a top event being the Prix Yarrah Boko (purse €25,000, 2825 meters, 14 starters). Victory went to 1.4/1 Alpha d’Azif (7g Jain de Beval-Irecte Barbes) teamed by the trainer, Romain Derieux, a monte winner yesterday at Solvalla. His trainee this day was timed in 1.13.7kr. Action also took place on the turf, a Sunday summer staple, at Sable-sur-Sarthe with the Grand Prix Poulonneries et Visseries (purse €24,000, 2825 meters distance handicapped). Jacques Bruneau teamed his trainee Bon Vent (6g Baccarat du Pont-l’Aventuriere) to victory for owner Ecurie JR. The 25 meter handicapped Azuer des Caillons (7m Quaker Jet-Douce Nuit) was second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Maryland Sire Stakes finals set
31-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Road to the Meadowlands Pace week 2
31-May-2017 06:05 AM NZST
Breeders Crown poll Week 1
31-May-2017 04:05 AM NZST
Sixth straight for Cheap N Easy
30-May-2017 17:05 PM NZST
Big afternoon for Kyle Spagnola
30-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Greg Merton wins six at Plainridge Park
30-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Enterprise remains unbeaten
30-May-2017 14:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News