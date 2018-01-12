Tubbs and Sugars hoping for Cup success

Tee Cee Bee Macray will try and upstage Shadow Sax in Saturday’s SA Cup.

Harness racing duo Jess Tubbs and husband Greg Sugars will map out a plan to bring down red hot favourite Shadow Sax in Saturday night’s $100,000 UBET SA Pacing Cup (2645m) at Globe Derby.

Tubbs, 30, has had just 20 runners since securing her training licence in early December and has already produced seven winners (and three placings) from just 20 starters.

The Emma Stewart-trained Shadow Sax dominated betting as a $1.30 UBET favourite with Tubbs having the second and third favourites in the Group 1 feature.

Sugars will drive $5.50 second favourite Tee Cee Bee Macray who was previously trained by Jess’ late father Alan Tubbs.

Tee Cee Bee Macray hasn’t won since August and Sugars said the horse was more than capable of overcoming a tricky wide barrier.

Sugars is chasing his second SA Pacing Cup win.

Having started his career in Adelaide, Sugars made the move to Melbourne in 2004 and partnered former superstar Smoken Up to victory in the 2012 SA Cup for Lance Justice.

Stablemate Sams The Master, marked a $6.50 elect with UBET, has drawn perfectly in barrier three with Matthew Craven booked to drive.

A former talented New South Wales youngster, Sams The Master has won 16 of 33 starts including his first three for Tubbs and Sugars before doing a few things wrong last outing at Bendigo.

Top South Australian driver Ryan Hyrhorec will be chasing his first SA Cup having picked up the drive on talented Victoria Messini for the Brent Lilley stable.

A former New Zealand youngster, Messini bounced back to his best form coming from off the speed to win the Bendigo Cup last weekend.

Lincoln Moore