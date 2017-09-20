World record set in Tuesday action at Delaware

Delaware, Ohio - Satin Dancer won the first division of the $55,494 (div.) Standardbred for two-year-old filly trotters in Tuesday action at the Delaware County Fair.

When the gate's wings folded, driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. sent Satin Dancer immediately to the lead and was never really threatened as the coasted to a 6¼ length victory over Tabby Talks Alot (Chris Page) and What Da Matter U (Brett Miller) in 1:57 to equal the national season's record.

Byron Hooley trains the Big Stick Lindy lass for Summit Pacing Acres. The winning filly has been first or second in 10 of 12 seasonal starts.

The second $27,747 division was a two horse affair after the first eighth of a mile, when breaks in stride took out the remaining five contenders. Dangle Then Deke (Brett Miller) and French Press (Yannick Gingras) raced 1-2 through the entire mile as Dangle Then Deke won in 1:57 2/5. Caviart Wonder (Mike Wilder) out trotted the breakers for third.

The win was Brett Miller's 100th win at the Delaware County Fair and moved him to fourth place all time behind David Miller, John Campbell and Sam Noble III.

The Cantab Hall filly is owned by James Bafia and is trained by Dirk Simpson.

World Record Set In OBC

Hope Ima Victory (Dan Noble) won the first division of the $112,641 (div.) Ohio Breeders Championship in 1:56 1/5 to establish a new world mark for two-year-old gelding trotters.

Always A Good Time (Chris Page) took the early lead as the field of six passed the quarter mile station in :29 1/5. Favorite Rose Run Spanky (Josh Sutton) came first up and cleared the leader before the half in :58 4/5. The eventual winner started his challenge at the half and stuck a head in front at the ¾ mile pole in 1:27. Hope Ima Victory cruised home 1¾ lengths ahead of a closing Goldfinger (Brett Miller). Rose Run Spanky held on for third.

The new world champion is owned by Stephen Sexton and trained by Noble.

Trainer Chris Beaver swept the first two spots in the third and final $37,547 division. Aaron Merriman piloted Buckeye Boss to a 1¼ length win over stablemate Fraser Ridge (David Miller) in a national seasons record 1:56 2/5.

The Triumphant Caviar colt has won seven of eight career starts for Beaver, Marion Beachy and Synerco Ventures.

The second division was won by Stormy Kromer (Peter Wrenn) in 1:58 4/5. Jailhouse Sam (Hugh Beatty) was second and Dekeyser (Aaron Merriman) rounded out the trifecta.

Melanie Wrenn trains the son of Dejarmbro for Gene Oldford Farms, Wrenn Racing and Kales Co.

Ohio Fair Racing Conference Events Held

Three divisions of the $12,100 (div.) two-year-old colt trot went to Tady's Count (Kurt Sugg), Just Plain Dj (David Miller) and Back The Bank (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.).

The trio of sophomore filly pace events were won by Becks Wood Place (Chris Page), Tiger's Sue (Kayne Kauffman) and Feelin Lilly (Chris Page).

Post time the Wednesday card is now 12:00 noon.