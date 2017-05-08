Day At The Track

Tuonoblu Rex 2 for 2 in the U.S.

06:48 PM 08 May 2017 NZST
WILKES-BARRE PA – Tuonoblu Rex, a son of Credit Winner recently come to the U.S. from Europe, is finding life on this side of the Atlantic very enjoyable, grazie mille. The Italian-bred harness racing five-year-old made the lead past the quarter in the $20,000 Sunday trotting feature at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, then rolled right along en route to a 5½ length win in 1:53.1, a clocking even more impressive considering a “sloppy +1” oval and the chilly 41oF (5oC) temperatures.
 
Team “Orange Crush,” driver Andy Miller and trainer/wife Julie, and owners Stable Why Not may have themselves a legitimate summer free-for-all competitor, as “Rex” followed up his 1:52.1 stateside debut at The Meadowlands two weeks ago with this impressive victory, which raised his career bankroll to $209,918.
 
In the $18,000 pacing feature, Cruise Patrol, starting from post two for driver George Napolitano Jr., took the preferred pocket spot in an off-the-gate lineup, then sprinted home in 54.1 to catch pacesetting favorite Mr D’s Dragon by two lengths in 1:51. The son of Bettor’s Delight pushed his earnings to $141,056 for trainer Mike Dowdall and owner Colleen Dowdall.
 
PHHA / Pocono
