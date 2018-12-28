Turaco Jet wins Paulovitz Memorial

The New Year’s Eve festival and racing, dance, music, food and beverage in late in the planning stage and expects to draw its usual full house

December 26, 2018 - 10/1 Turaco Jet (6m Naglo -Fenice Jet- Park Avenue Joe ) rallied in late lane for harness racing trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal to win the day’s featured Paulovitz Memorial (purse 800,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) at Kincsem Park. Race time was 1.18.2kr and Turaco recorded his first win in Hungary in eight appearances. 7/2 odds Sanger MS (8g Victory Scream -Samba MS- Armbro Goal ) was a close second for driver Andor Angyal and trainer Goran Zolnaji. Third home was the 4/1 Titan Ville (6g Noir Desir -Izaville- Endless Sands ) with Imre Fazekas driving.

Fazekas was back with a victory in the undercard’s Istvan Vicen Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) driving the 3/2 favorite Iago d’Amore (4m Mayo d’Amore -Indyran- Uronometro ) clocked in 1.18.5kr. The victory was his third in four 2018 starts in HU. 2/1 Disney HR (5f Light Up de Vonnas -Times- SJs Photo ) was second with Gyorgy Farkas driving and third was 8.8/1 Betty Evo (5f Orlando Vici -Grant Me Glory- Yankee Glide ) handled by Laszlo Kolozsi.

Two-year olds were back in action in the Nyeretiem Ketevesek (purse 500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) and the 1.21.6kr timed winner was the fast finishing 20.8/1 outsider Sugar Babe AT (2f Amiral Sund -Silent Yankee- Yankee Glide ) in her first career start for money. Csaba Lakatos teamed the Tibor Hajnal to the victory. 7.8/1 Anasztazia (2f Com Muscle -Keep Smiling- Valley Guardian ) was second for Lajos Marton and third was 2.7/1 Atomanti M (2m Cigar Dan -Step By Step- Allison Hollow ) with Branislav Mukity at the lines.

Thomas H. Hicks