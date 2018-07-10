Day At The Track

Turf trots in France and Martinique

12:29 AM 10 Jul 2018 NZST
Harness racing Clyde De La Roche, harness racing
Avis Contraire (#6 outside) nips Boycott (#5) at the finish
Hippodrome Madinina Martinique photo
Clyde De La Roche wins on the turf in France

France turf trotting continued on Sunday with the Prix de la Ville d’Ecommoy (purse 32,000 euro, 2750 meters, 18 starters). The 1.18.6kr winner was 6/1 Clyde de la Roche (6g Oiseau de Feux-Saga Lettoral) with trainer Damien Bonne up for Ecurie de la Roche. 1.2/1 Crazy Well (6g Orlando Vici) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, the breeder/owner/trainer/driver.

The 6.3/1 Ce Retour le Oscar (6g Le Retour) and Jean Michel Bazire took third, this one bred, owned and trained by Ludovic Guitton.

At Isle Sur Sorgue was the Prix de la Societe du Cheval Francais (purse 32,000 purse, 2650 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) and the 1.16.4kr timed winner was 22/1 Bichon del Green (7g Quick Wood-Molly Speed) for driver Steve Stefano for trainer J.M.

Roubaud. 53/1 Auteur (8g Overtrick) took second for Christopher Haret and third went to 34/1 Vent du Der (9g Lejacque d’Houlbec) for driver Emile Gout and trainer Richard Gout.

Trots on turf continued Sunday at Hippodrome Madinina Martinque with the Prix des Begonias (purse 5,000 euro, 3800 meters) and this 1.23.1kr winner was Avis Contraire (8g Infant du Bossis-Jolie Prometteuse) for Alexandre Faive, the owner/trainer/driver. Boycott (7g Goetmals Wood) was second for owner/trainer/driver Christine Lebreton.

Third was Bavarois du Varlet (7g Laetenter Diem) for driver J.L. Langeron and owner/trainer Corrinne Gleize.

The Prix des Tulipes (5,000 euro purse, 3800 meters on turf, 7 starters) went to Ussein Royal (10g Lilium Madrik-Heloire) timed in 1.22.5kr for driver J,F, Gate and owner/trainer Christine Lebreton.

Vlatou des Salines (9g Magnificent Rodney) was second for Solene Pach and trainer/owner J.L. Langeron with third to Titan Pierji (11g Jardy) for owner/trainer/driver Christophe Moise.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

