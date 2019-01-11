Turn It Up does it again

In form pacer Turn It Up has captured the Gr.2 $60,000 Waikato Flying Mile at Cambridge tonight.

After being driven hard out of the gate early by co-trainer Mark Purdon, the classy Courage Under Fire gelding had to settle for the trail as Tony Herlihy and Star Galleria were intent on leading in the early war in the race. Turning for home Turn It Up soon had the measure of Star Galleria and he cruised to the line to win by three quarters of a length in 1-54.5.

Star Galleria fought gamely for second and Ashley Locaz battled on well for third after sitting parked for the trip.

New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer could not make any impression on the leaders after settling last in the seven horse field.

Turn It Up will now be aimed at the rich Gr1 Waste Management Taylor mile at Alexandra Park on April 26 and also the Gr1 Messenger on 3rd May.

Earlier in the night Temporale led all the way in the Cambridge Trotting Stakes for trainer/driver Tony Herlihy. Speeding Spur got closest to the winner after trailing but was still a neck away at the line.

Temporale trotted the mobile mile in 1-58.5 with a final 800m in 59.0 seconds.

Temporale winning the mile