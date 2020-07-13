Day At The Track

Turn It Up to take on Queensland

05:06 PM 13 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Turn it Up,Harness racing
Turn it Up
All Stars photo

One of New Zealand’s best pacers Turn It Up is heading to Queensland to try and resurrect his career.

The former Auckland Cup winner and three-time Group 1 victor headlines one of three horses the huge All Stars stable of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen are sending to Queensland next week.

The others are outstanding three-year-old One Change and the emerging Dina Bolt.

“There’s three going this week, but we’re considering sending another couple as well,” Purdon said.

Turn It Up and One Change, last season’s NZ 2YO of the Year, will join Vicki Rasmussen’s stable.

Dina Bolt, a three-year-old with three wins from just nine starts, will continue his career with Darren Weeks and his partner, Kylie Rasmussen.

One Change, who boasts eight wins from just 14 starts and $519,542 in earnings, will return a spell and add plenty of class to next Saturday night’s South-East Derby at Albion Park.

“He’s a lovely horse, but would’ve had to race the best open-class horses if he stayed here, so Queensland is a great option for him,” Natalie Rasmussen said.

One Change’s nine runs this have netted three wins, including the Group 1 NZ Sires Stake final, and six placings. He hasn’t raced since a third in the Group 2 Flying Stakes in Christchurch on March 20.

Turn It Up was NZ’s most exciting pacer last season, but persistent feet issues have sidelined him since winning the Group 1 Harness Jewels final in Christchurch on June 1, last year.

“It’s a real shame with him, but hopefully Vicki can get him back,” Purdon said. “There’s no guarantee, but she wants to have a go with him and swim him in the hope she can get him back to what he was.”

Turn It Up, still only a five-year-old, has raced just 15 times for 11 wins and four seconds.

Purdon expects Dina Bolt to thrive in Queensland.

“He’s lightly-raced and a real up-and-comer. He’s come back well this time and goes across in great order,” he said.

 

Adam Hamilton | TAB Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Burke, Takter double in PA All-Stars
13-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Pacers close last day of Keokuk County Fair
13-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Shnitzledosomethin does just that at Harrah's
13-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
NYSS action at Tioga Downs
13-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Double features at Saratoga Raceway
13-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
It's A Marcs World dominates at Running Aces
13-Jul-2020 01:07 AM NZST
Lyons Sentinel upset in Meadows PASS
12-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News