Turnbull leads star field for invitation race

SHE'S one of Australian sport's premier players in any code.

And Bathurst's champion horsewoman Amanda Turnbull will certainly have a target on her back when she heads for Menangle for the annual Lady Drivers Invitation race to be run as part of the Carnival of Miracles this year.

Turnbull is one of a star-studded field to accept invitations to contest the $20,400 penalty-free race against a line-up of drivers with the perfect blend of experience, youth and enthusiasm to ensure this will be one of the most competitive in what has become an annual event.

One driver who is still chasing her first Menangle win is former Queenslander Amy Rees, who has been landing more than her share of wins in the Western Districts since making the move south to settle there.

She knows only too well how difficult it can be to get the better of Turnbull when the heat is on.

"There's no question that horses do run well for Amanda, but it doesn't pay to worry about her in a race as there are always plenty of others that can beat you as well," said Rees.

"It usually comes down to the horse you are driving, where you are drawn and whether or not you can get that little bit of luck when you need it in a race.

"I haven't been able to land a winner at Menangle yet but I'm looking forward to driving in the race.

"And I just know I'd be pretty excited if I happen to win it."

The invitees this year have been based around their efforts in last year's premiership, along with the current champion of the prestigious J. C. Caffyn Plate, Jess Prior, who has been included this year.

The field is:

Amanda Turnbull, Steph Lippiatt, Ash Hart, Emma Turnbull, Amy Rees, Jemma Coney, Madi Young, Ellen Rixon, Amy Day, Jess Prior.

by Club Menangle