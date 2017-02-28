Day At The Track

Prix de l’Association National des Turfistes

12:59 PM 28 Feb 2017 NZDT
February 26, 2017 - Jerry Riordan’s trainee Twister Bi (5m Varenne-Lorraine Bi) at 3.5/1 odds took today’s Prix de l’Association National des Turfistes (Gr. III, purse €105,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) at Vincennes. Harness racing driver Bjorn Goop teamed Twister Bi to an impressive win coming from dead last and circling the field with a sustained bold move. Riordan’s other trainee in this field, 19.8/1 Tango Negro (5f Infinitif-Lisetta Real) was a narrowly beaten second for driver Alexandre Abrivard, escaping late on the inside after being shuffled on the pegs. Graziano Ceccaroni owns this one and Pasquale Ciccarelli owns Twister Bi. 23/1 Cirrus Atout (5g Look de Star-Ire du Ciel) was third for Gabriel Gelormini. Race time was 1.14.4kr.

The Pris Gras Savote (purse €76,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) went to 1.13.7kr timed and 7/10 odds Alphea Barbes (7f Look de Star-Lova Barbes) reined by Charles J.Bigeon. Christian Bigeon is the trainer and A.F. Bigeon is breeder/owner of Alphea Barbes. 45/1 Ulysse Maria (9g Nuage de Lait-Kemetcha Maria) was second for Romain Derieux and third was 9/1 Agora du Goutier (7f Jardy-Olyarpe Pierji) for reinsman Franck Nivard.

The monte Prix Paris-Turf/Vivier de Montfort (purse €85,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) went to loose on the lead 7/10 favorite Arlington Dream (7g Ready Cash-Lalla Clairchamp) with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons. Phillippe Allaire trains and Frederic Sauque owns the winner. 7.2/1 Uno Dancer (9g Offshore Dream-Laura Dancer) was second for Honorin Guerot and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 20/1 Vrai Voyou (8g Gazouillis-Organginette) ended third for Adrien Lamy and owner/trainer P. Emmanuel Mary. Race time was 1.12.8kr.

Thomas H. Hicks

