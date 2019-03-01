Two 100,000€ Monte races at Vincennes

Gala Tejy with Paul Phillipe Ploquin in the irons for owner/trainer Ch. Chalon.

February 28, 2019 - The Quinte+ race was today at Paris-Vincennes in the harness racing Prix Emile Allis Courboy (purse 64,000€, 2700 meters, 15 European starters).

The 2/5 favorite Dorgos de Guez (6g Romcok de Guez -Lady Fromentro) scored timed in 1.13kr with trainer Jean Michel Bazire aboard.

Ecurie Vautors bred and owns the winner that recorded his 11th career victory in 36 starts now for 423,580€ earned.

7.7/1 Chica de Joudes (7f Jag de Bellouet ) took second for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent and 36.4/1 Delloro Vedaquais (6g Ready Cash -Spandelle) held third with J.Ph. Monclin the pilot for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

59.1/1 Unique Juni (6f Uptown Yankee ) and 16.9/1 Cash And Go (7m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) completed the top five, the latter a full-brother to Bold Eagle.

The Q+ exact order winning tickets paid 7,098.60€ to the 118 winning 2€ ticketholders.

The Q+ pool was 3,607,233€ and the total of all pools in the Q+ race reached 7.718€ million.

The first of today’s groupe level events was the monte Gr. II Prix Felicien Gaureau (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, eight three year old starters).

The 1.15.3kr timed winner was the 6.6/1 odds Gala Tejy (3m Atlas de Joudes -Aurone des Charmes) with Paul Phillipe Ploquin in the irons for owner/trainer Ch. Chalon.

The winner earned his first career victory in nine outings.

1.2/1 Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker -Unabella Perrine) was second with Anthony Barrier aboard for trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner J.F. Mary.

Third home was 25.9/1 Gilmour (3m Tag Wood -Roxane Nova) with jockey Mathieu Mottier aboard.

The Gr. III Prix Vindex (80,000€ purse, 2700 meters, 11 starters) was 1.14.6kr timed and 15.7/1 odds Flora Quick (4f Prodigious -Star Quick) score for Gabriele Gelormini.

Maik Esper trains the Ecurie Quick Star owner mare that earned her fifth career victory in 15 appearances, now for 129,770€ in life earnings.

Her 6.4/1 stablemate Fun Quick (4m Carpe Diem -Activity Quick) was second with Franck Nivard up.

Third was 77.2/1 Free Rider (4m Love You -Sardaigne) piloted by Benoit Robin for trainer J.L. Bigeon.

The final groupe contest this day was the monte Gr. II Prix Ali Hawas (purse 100,000€, 200 meters, 12 starters) and the 1.16.6kr timed winner was 3.9/1 odds Gee (3f Brutus de Bailly -Qualine du Ru) reined by jockey Alexandre Abrivard for owner/trainer Bruno Bourgoin.

This filly won for the first time in her 14 race career and the victory raised her life earnings to 99,730€.

The 1.1/1 favorite Guerilla de Simm (3f Brillantissime -Poupee Charmeure) was second with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

A close third was 22.1/1 Gimhagine Nobless (3f Roi Vert ) with jockey Arthur Rebeche up for owner J-M Rancoule.

Ahead over the next several days are trotting programs at Cagnes sur Mer (March 1st the Prix de Salernes – Open Regions Four Year Olds Southeast) and at Paris-Vincennes (March 2 with four groupe level events):

Prix Louis Le Bourg (Gr. II monte, 100,000€ purse, 2850 meters, four year olds)

Prix Plateau de Gravelle (Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International)

Prix Henri Desmontils (Gr. III monte, 90,000€ purse, 2850 meters, International)

Prix de Selection (Gr. I, purse 200,000€, 2200 meters, four through six year olds) – the lineup is below featuring some of the finest European trotters now racing

Thomas H. Hicks